Wonder How Alexandra Daddario Kept Those Baywatch Abs? She Shared Her Core Routine

It’s a well-documented fact that the Baywatch movie cast really trained hard to get fit. The Rock's pretty much always fit, but amped things up for the movie. Zac Efron has most notably talked about going overboard to the point where he set unrealistic standards for himself. His co-star Alexandra Daddario also worked hard for her Baywatch body , and nine years later she’s still holding onto those abs.

(Image credit: Paramount.)