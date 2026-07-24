Wonder How Alexandra Daddario Kept Those Baywatch Abs? She Shared Her Core Routine
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By Jessica Rawden
Published
I love it when celebs are willing to share their training secrets.
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It’s a well-documented fact that the Baywatch movie cast really trained hard to get fit. The Rock's pretty much always fit, but amped things up for the movie. Zac Efron has most notably talked about going overboard to the point where he set unrealistic standards for himself. His co-star Alexandra Daddario also worked hard for her Baywatch body, and nine years later she’s still holding onto those abs.
Daddario is a well-known yogi and has partnered with Alo Yoga before while getting bikini fit. Whilst on Baywatch, she admitted to adding strength training into her routine to help those muscles pop. She’s kept up her deep core workouts in the time since, however, and