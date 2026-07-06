Stuart Fails To Save The Universe’s Kevin Sussman Had A Full-Circle Moment Ahead Of The Big Bang Spinoff

The Big Bang Theory's Kevin Sussman doesn't just play a comic book store worker on TV, he actually was one! As Stuart Fails to Save the Universe nears its premiere on the 2026 TV schedule, the Stuart Bloom actor recently took some time to highlight his tenure working in comics. Sussman shared that bit of reflection after experiencing a truly sweet full-circle moment.

A lot of promotion is being done for Stuart, especially since the show debuts for those with an HBO Max subscription on July 23rd. It would seem the streamer isn't alone in promoting the show, however. Sussman recently shared a photo that shows a man standing in front of a Stuart Fails to Save the Universe poster, and there's more to it than meets the eye. Check out the Instagram post:

A post shared by Official Kevin Sussman (@kevsussman) A photo posted by on

So, who is this man, and why did Kevin Sussman share a photo of him on his account? He explained below:

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My old boss put up a poster for [Stuart Fails To Save The Universe] at [JHU Comic Books] where I used to work! Who knows where I'd be if [Ron Hill] hadn't let me take all those extended lunch breaks to go on auditions?

I could imagine that for Sussman's former boss, Ron Hill, it may be surreal to consider how everything has worked out. If I were in Hill's shoes, I'd be amazed that a guy who used to work for me went on to be a guest star and eventually a series regular on one of the most popular TV sitcoms of the 20th century and is now starring in his own spinoff. It'd be like if Kelsey Grammer was an amateur radio DJ before Dr. Fraser Crane got his own radio show in Frasier.

This post is also a testament to how cool it can be to look back at moments in life and see where small decisions made all the difference in changing the course of one's life. In the context of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, that sentiment is also ironic. That's because the show follows the titular comic book shop owner as he attempts to save the multiverse with the help of his friends.

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What's more is that Stuart may also be a show of more interest to actual "geeks" than Big Bang, based on the trailer and what I've learned about it so far. The show was crafted with the idea in mind that it would be a series that Leonard, Sheldon and the rest of the main Big Bang Theory characters would want to watch. Additionally, the Chuck Lorre-produced show leans into the modern trend of big franchise shows by utilizing a multiverse. In comparison, TBBT arguably poked fun at geeks' expense, rather than making jokes they'd understand and resonate with.

As for whether the show will live up to the hype, that's for the fans to decide. I'm interested in seeing if the show attracts the same audience that has shown up for The Big Bang Theory and its other successful spinoffs. Of course, it could also draw in a different crowd, given the show is so different from its predecessors.