Wil Wheaton Is Out Here Hyping Stuart Fails To Save The Universe, But I’m Just Pumped About The Sweet Big Bang Theory Pic

The Big Bang Theory Universe is pumping out another spinoff, which is set to air amid the 2026 TV schedule! Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will official debut and become streamable for HBO Max subscription holders this July. The series has been in the works for a while and will star Kevin Sussman, Brian Posehn, Lauren Lapkus and John Ross Bowie, who all starred on the parent show. All the while, other Big Bang cast members have been hyping up the new show, including Wil Wheaton, but I’m just pumped about the sweet picture he shared.

Wheaton frequently guest starred on The Big Bang Theory, playing a fictionalized version of himself. Whether or not fans will see him on Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is unknown, but he is still celebrating the spinoff. The Star Trek star recently took to Instagram to share an old photo from The Big Bang Theory set featuring Sussman to celebrate his new series, and I love this so much:

A post shared by Wil Wheaton (@itswilwheaton) A photo posted by on

Even though TBBT ended seven years ago, some still consider it to be one of the best sitcoms of all time, and it’s clearly still loved by fans and the stars. It's sweet that some series alums are still sharing BTS photos from the show, and that's a testament to joy they apparently had from their experiences working on the show. For me, personally, Wheaton’s post further drives home the point that it's been more than half a decade since The Big Bang Theory ended, and the fact that the show has continued to live on since then is certainly impressive.

Article continues below

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

Ahead of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe's debut, check out all 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory on HBO Max now. The With Ads plan costs $10.99 per month, but there's also an ad-free subscription tier as well.

Meanwhile, Wheaton has been going through a bit of Big Bang nostalgia as of late, so it’s not surprising he was able to dig up a photo from years ago. In March, he revealed that he’d been rewatching the series and shared a sweet memory from filming Amy and Sheldon’s wedding. That Season 11 finale includes plenty of guest stars such as Mark Hamill, Kathy Bates, Jerry O’Connell, and Courtney Hengeggeler.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will be a "big swing" compared to its predecessors, as it'll see Stuart and his friends seeking to fix the multiverse. I'd love to see Wheaton on the show but, even if he doesn't appear, I hope the cast and crew will create some fun memories. Filming on the show wrapped in February, and the show's July release window was just recently announced. I’m tempted to assume that whenever this latest Big Bang spinoff premieres, Wheaton will be tuning in alongside other fans.

For now, people can always rewatch The Big Bang Theory on HBO Max, and relive their favorite Wil Wheaton moments and more from the show’s 12-season run. The Big Bang Universe is not done quite yet because, with Stuart Fails to Save the Universe on the way and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage getting a third season, there is a lot more to look forward to.