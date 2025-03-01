I'm Really Surprised To Hear The Duffer Brothers Are Ready To Move On From Stranger Things, But The Reason Why Is Giving Me All The Game Of Thrones Vibes
It's not easy to sit atop the Iron Throne or navigate The Upsdie Down...
When it comes to running megahit shows like Stranger Things or Games of Thrones, the saying that comes to my mind is “heavy is the head that wears the crown.” Both series have an immense and passionate fanbases, and it takes a lot of time and effort to make them. Therefore, it feels like those who run the shows might feel like they live in a gilded cage.
To that point, Matthew Modine said the Duffer Brothers are ready to be done with their show on Netflix’s 2025 schedule, in part, for that reason. And it reminds me a lot of how the co-creator of GOT felt about ending the fantasy series and not being involved in futre projects.
Matthew Modine Said The Duffer Brothers Are Ready To Be Done With Stranger Things
As you likely know, Season 5 of Stranger Things will come out on the 2025 TV schedule, and it will mark the end of an era. Anticipation is high, and we know we’re in for some epic, feature-length episodes that the creative team has been working on for well over a year. When asked about what’s to come, Dr. Brenner actor Matthew Modine told ScreenRant that “it’s going to be amazing.” However, he also said he thinks the Duffers are ready to move on:
For the last year and change, Matt and Ross Duffer have been providing updates about filming Season 5, and now the endgame is in sight. Everyone in the cast and crew has worked very hard on this show, and it has to be all-consuming. So, Modine’s comments, while a bit shocking, do make sense.
While I know co-creators are giving their all to Stranger Things and care a lot about it, I also get why they’d want to move on. They’ve dedicated so much time and work to this show, and I imagine they are ready to work on other projects. Do you know who that sounds a lot like? The man who ran Game of Thrones.
Modine’s Comments Are In Line With How Game Of Thrones' Co-Creator Felt About Ending Their Show
Back in 2022, right when House of the Dragon was coming out, Game of Thrones co-creator D.B. Weiss spoke about his future with the franchise. While there is a wealth of GOT shows in the works, he has no intention of being part of them, telling EW:
So don’t expect him to be involved with the latest spinoff, but do expect more work from him soon.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Based on Modine’s comments, it seems that the Duffers feel the same way. While they obviously care deeply about Stranger Things, and I'm sure Season 5 will be epic, I get why they’re ready to move on.
They’ve been working on this show for basically a decade, and that’s been their priority. Plus, with the expectations and pressure that come with shows like Stranger Things and Game of Thrones, it really must feel like living in a gilded cage.
So, overall, I’m glad they get to move on soon. However, before that happens, we have one more trip to the Upside Down planned. So, make sure you have your Netflix subscription ready because Stranger Things 5 is coming.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Khloé Kardashian Shares Her Candid Take On Weight Loss Drugs: 'When I Was Fat I Would Have Drank That S--t!'
After The Traitors Latest Episode Ended On A Cliffhanger With Danielle Reyes' Fate Up In The Air, Here's Why I Think It's Obvious Who Is Leaving