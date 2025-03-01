I'm Really Surprised To Hear The Duffer Brothers Are Ready To Move On From Stranger Things, But The Reason Why Is Giving Me All The Game Of Thrones Vibes

When it comes to running megahit shows like Stranger Things or Games of Thrones, the saying that comes to my mind is “heavy is the head that wears the crown.” Both series have an immense and passionate fanbases, and it takes a lot of time and effort to make them. Therefore, it feels like those who run the shows might feel like they live in a gilded cage.

To that point, Matthew Modine said the Duffer Brothers are ready to be done with their show on Netflix’s 2025 schedule , in part, for that reason. And it reminds me a lot of how the co-creator of GOT felt about ending the fantasy series and not being involved in futre projects.

Matthew Modine Said The Duffer Brothers Are Ready To Be Done With Stranger Things

As you likely know, Season 5 of Stranger Things will come out on the 2025 TV schedule , and it will mark the end of an era. Anticipation is high, and we know we’re in for some epic, feature-length episodes that the creative team has been working on for well over a year. When asked about what’s to come, Dr. Brenner actor Matthew Modine told ScreenRant that “it’s going to be amazing.” However, he also said he thinks the Duffers are ready to move on:

But they want to finish big, and then they want to get on with their lives because they have a lot of stories that they want to tell. This has been a gilded cage in a way that it's a wonderful experience that they're having, but they want to get on with their lives. They want to graduate, they want to graduate and get on with their lives.

For the last year and change, Matt and Ross Duffer have been providing updates about filming Season 5, and now the endgame is in sight. Everyone in the cast and crew has worked very hard on this show, and it has to be all-consuming. So, Modine’s comments, while a bit shocking, do make sense.

While I know co-creators are giving their all to Stranger Things and care a lot about it, I also get why they’d want to move on. They’ve dedicated so much time and work to this show, and I imagine they are ready to work on other projects. Do you know who that sounds a lot like? The man who ran Game of Thrones.

Back in 2022, right when House of the Dragon was coming out, Game of Thrones co-creator D.B. Weiss spoke about his future with the franchise. While there is a wealth of GOT shows in the works , he has no intention of being part of them, telling EW :

All in, we were 11 years, probably, doing that show. When I say 11 years, it was full on, all in, all day, every day for 11 years. It was the best decade of our lives. It still kind of feels a bit like a dream, but we got to a place where it was pretty clear to us that we had reached the end of what made sense for us to be involved with in that world that we lived. It just felt like, for us, it was time to move on and get excited and terrified about building something else — building lots of something elses.

So don’t expect him to be involved with the latest spinoff, but do expect more work from him soon.

Based on Modine’s comments, it seems that the Duffers feel the same way. While they obviously care deeply about Stranger Things, and I'm sure Season 5 will be epic, I get why they’re ready to move on.

They’ve been working on this show for basically a decade, and that’s been their priority. Plus, with the expectations and pressure that come with shows like Stranger Things and Game of Thrones, it really must feel like living in a gilded cage.