We've Got A Blank Space, Swifties: Fill In The Missing Words In Our Taylor Swift Lyrics Crossword Puzzle
Take our Taylor Swift quiz to see how well you know her lyrics!
With The Life of a Showgirl's release mere hours away, I know I'm not the only Swiftie counting down until Taylor Swift's 12th studio album release. So naturally, this week's quiz had to be Taylor Swift themed, and here's how it works: Fill in the missing word or phrase for the lyric provided in each clue. Song titles are included with the clues to help you out. And as you may notice, I've included one song from every album through The Tortured Poets Department. I also include a song from TTPD: The Anthology, and because I didn't want to leave the re-recordings out, there's one Taylor's Version song included, to bring the number of clues to a nice, round 13.
Have at it, Swifties!
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and (of course) continuing to obsess over the best movies and TV shows (those that already exist, and the many on the way). She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.