‘That’s A Shockingly Offensive Thing To Say.’ What Happened After Taylor Swift Was Asked If She’d Stop Making Music To Have Babies

References to Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce are scattered all over The Life of a Showgirl, from the love song “Opalite” to easter eggs in the release party movie to “Wood,” her NSFW tribute to enjoying “New Heights of manhood.” The artist hasn’t been afraid to open up about her tight end while out promoting her new album, but that doesn’t mean she’s abandoning her career to marry him and have his babies.

During a BBC Radio interview, host Scott Mills asked Taylor Swift if The Life of a Showgirl was her last album, saying some fans are worried that her engagement to Travis Kelce means her music-making days are over. She made it clear how she feels about that sentiment, saying:

That’s a shockingly offensive thing to say. It’s not why people get married, so they can quit their job. It’s like, I love the person that I am with because he loves what I do, and he loves how much I am fulfilled by making art and making music.

Thank goodness Swifties can put all of those nonsense rumors behind them, and it really shouldn’t come as a shock that this is how she feels about the topic. One of the things that fans have always loved most about Travis Kelce is his support of her career and how unthreatened he is by her success.

That may be one of Taylor Swift’s favorite things, too, as she continued:

That’s the coolest thing about Trav is, like, he’s so passionate about what he does that me being passionate about what I do, it connects us. There’s no point in time where he’s going to be like, ‘I’m really upset that you’re still making music. The music thing that I signed up for that I knew you love, I thought you were going to stop doing that.’

It does sound ridiculous when she puts it like that, so hopefully that’s the end of that discussion. As for when she and the Kansas City Chief will tie the knot and how big of a production that will be, Taylor Swift doesn’t know much (other than Ed Sheeran will be performing) because right now she’s just focused on the release of The Life of a Showgirl.

It has been a pretty wild weekend. In addition to Taylor Swift topping the box office with The Official Release Party Of A Showgirl, there’s also so much speculation surrounding her lyrics as everyone reacts to the new content.

Blake Lively, whose friendship with Taylor Swift has been in question for the past year, showed her support as rumors spread that “CANCELLED!” is about her. Old clips of Travis Kelce and his ex-girlfriend resurfaced to fuel speculation that Swift shaded her in “Opalite,” and fans are also making a case for who’s got Swift living rent-free in their heads in “Actually Romantic.”

There is a lot to break down, but we can also rest assured that Taylor Swift isn’t planning to stop creating new music and other things for Swifties to look forward to just because she’s getting married.