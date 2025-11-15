Swifties Are So Overwhelmed After Seeing Taylor Swift Explain How She Created Surprise Song Mashups, And Their Reactions Are A+
Her musical genius is unmatched!
At this point, Taylor Swift’s songwriting genius is undeniable. She has delivered hit after hit while still emotionally connecting with her fans through her soulful lyrics. Now, she is giving us a peek behind the curtain, as the pop princess is releasing a six-episode docuseries called End of an Era about the making and execution of the Eras Tour. Fans are already freaking out over a clip from the End of an Era trailer, as it gives us a glimpse into how she put together her surprise song mashups.
During the Era’s Tour, Swift dazzled audiences during the “surprise song” section of her concert, where she played deep cuts from her albums that weren’t originally on the set list. She switched things up every show, vowing to only play a song twice if she messed it up the first time. This got difficult towards the latter half of the tour, when she started running out of songs.
So, to fix that, she created beautiful mash-ups of her songs so the audience could experience something new. The End of an Era trailer shows the thought that went into creating these musical moments, and it’s pretty complicated. You can see the moment at the end of the trailer below:
Fans couldn’t get over how much brain power went into making these mashups for the fans. One Swiftie, @kamirrorball, was daunted by how the musician’s mind was able to put everything together, posting:
@RDicknsn pointed out that even her own mother is dazed by Swift’s musical process, saying on X:
X user @tayhader pointed out that the skillset goes beyond just composing these intricate mashups, but also in remembering how to put it together after playing the majority of a 3+ hour mega show:
@WhoDat_Mindi09 credited Swift’s grandmother, Marjorie, for the singer’s musical prowess, as Swift has talked about her grandmother’s own musicality in her songs:
Most fans were just in awe of what the “Fate of Ophelia” singer was able to accomplish with this tour, and all the ways she was able to make it uniquely special for her audience. This kind of talent and commitment shows that Swift must have some superhuman skill, as @DropDeadBea wrote:
I feel like nobody is as dedicated to delivering this kind of experience for fans like Taylor Swift. Not only does she have the sonic ability to know which of her beautifully written songs would work well together and create one cohesive song, but she also has the skill to remember her unique creation after a long show.
With everything else already going on with the tour, creating “new” music for fans in the midst of it all is not easy, and it takes a special kind of artist to accomplish this. I personally can’t wait for the upcoming docuseries, so we can see what else Swift put her heart and soul into that ended up on that stage.
You can see the End of an Era docuseries for yourself when it becomes available with a Disney+ subscription on December 12th, 2025. For more information on other exciting Taylor Swift news, make sure to consult our feature on exciting projects for Swifties to look forward to. Disney+ subscribers should also check out our guide to what other exciting stuff is coming to Disney+ this year.
