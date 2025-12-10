Travis And Jason Kelce Revealed Where The Life Of A Showgirl Ended Up In Their Spotify Wrapped (And They Kept It 100)

Every year, I look forward to seeing literally everyone’s Spotify Wrapped. So, you can imagine how stoked I was to learn about the Kelce brothers’ year in review. Generally, I was interested in what Travis and Jason Kelce listened to throughout 2025. However, I think the biggest question on my mind (and the Swifties’ minds) was: Where did The Life of a Showgirl end up? Well, thankfully, Taylor Swift’s fiancé and his brother answered that question.

Now, considering the Kelce brothers helped announce The Life of a Showgirl on their podcast, it’s not surprising that Swift’s newest album was at the top (or near the top) of their charts. However, it’s still nice to have it all confirmed. So, during New Heights, that’s exactly what they did. After Jason figured out how to access his Wrapped, he talked through his numbers and then aptly pointed out where the pop star’s project fell, which led to the following wholesome back and forth:

Jason Kelce : I do wanna point out, outside of the doo-wop album – because I play that every night when I’m singing to Finnie – second album…

: I do wanna point out, outside of the doo-wop album – because I play that every night when I’m singing to Finnie – second album… Travis Kelce : Tay Tay’s?

: Tay Tay’s? Jason Kelce : You know it.

: You know it. Travis Kelce : That was No. 1 for me.

: That was No. 1 for me. Jason Kelce: Dammit, you beat me.

For context, Jason noted that he uses doo-wop to sing to his daughter, so that’s why it was at the top of his Wrapped. It did make his average age 83, which is hilarious, while Travis was 68.

Anyway, in the clip the podcast posted to TikTok, you can see a blurred out image of The Life of a Showgirl as the brothers talked about it, proving that, just like us pop girlies, they’re keeping it 100 on the land, the sea and the sky by streaming this album.

Overall, I’m impressed by how high The Life of a Showgirl falls for the brothers. That’s not because I didn’t expect them to stream the album a lot; I fully figured that would happen. No, it’s because Swift’s newest album was only released two months ago, in October. So, there wasn’t much time to stream it before Wrapped came out. Therefore, these guys must have been streaming it a lot, which I truly love to see.

Now, I hope we get to hear their thoughts on Taylor Swift’s next project, the docuseries The End of an Era. We know Travis Kelce will appear in the project that’s about to premiere on the 2025 TV schedule . Plus, the docuseries will be available with a Disney+ subscription starting on December 12, so maybe the guys will share some stories about it next week on their podcast.

However, for now, I’m just happy that they were streaming The Life of a Showgirl like the rest of us. They really did keep it 100, and I love that for them, us and Taylor Swift.