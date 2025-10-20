13 Questions I Need Answered Now That We're Finally Getting A Taylor Swift Eras Tour Documentary

It might be the End of an Era; however, we’re about to get a whole new look into the Eras Tour when Taylor Swift’s six-part docuseries about it premieres on the 2025 TV schedule. Personally, I cannot wait to use my Disney+ subscription to get all the details about this global phenomenon. However, in the lead up to the project's December 12 premiere, I’ve come up with 13 questions I really hope get answered in this very exciting documentary.

How Did She Pick Her Set?

As of right now, Taylor Swift has 286 songs, per Rolling Stone. The runtime of the Eras Tour was about three hours. It is simply impossible to fit that many songs into one show. When the tour started, the pop star had just released Midnights, so that number was less, but still, she had ten eras to pick from, and that had to be overwhelming. So, that begs the question: How on earth did she choose which songs to play and which to leave out?

How Did Taylor Swift Pick Her Costumes For Each Show?

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour costumes and the variations of them were a major point of conversation among Swifties for the entire tour. It even turned into a game where fans would guess which outfits the pop star would wear for a show. There was also a lot of talk about the meaning behind her choices – like, why she didn’t reveal a new Reputation bodysuit until close to the end of the tour, and if there was significance to the color combinations she chose for the 1989 sets.

We’ve been speculating about all this for years now, so I’d love to get insight from Swift herself about those iconic outfits.

How Did They Get Through The Show If They Were Sick Or Injured?

As Taylor Swift promoted The Life of a Showgirl, she spoke about how exhausting the tour was and how, no matter what was going on in her life, she had to go on stage. The same was true for her dancers and her band. That makes me wonder how they handled shows where they were sick, injured or just didn’t want to go on stage.

As far as I know, this concert’s cast didn’t have understudies, swings or replacements. Therefore, I need to know how a show was handled when someone involved with it was sick or injured, because given how intense the concert was and how long the tour went on, those two things had to have been inevitable.

How Long Did Taylor Swift's Hair And Makeup Take Every Night?

Every night of the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift opened the show with her hair straightened, her classic red lip on and the cat eyes were drawn sharp enough to kill a man. Now, I’d like to know who did Taylor Swift’s makeup. Maybe more importantly, I want to know how long it took her to get glammed for a show. Also, as the tour went on, did the time it took to get ready go down because they had done it so many times?

How Many Stages Did She Have, And How Long Did It Take To Set Up?

In the concert film for Beyoncé’s Rennissance, it’s explained that her tour had multiple copies of her stage. While she was performing on one, the other was traveling to the next city and being built. I desperately need to know if the same is true for Swift. I also need to know if the stages for her international legs were shipped to those countries, and if they were, how did they do that?

What Kind Of Conversations Were Had Backstage About Security Problems And Rescheduling Shows?

With an event as big as the Eras Tour, security and weather bring up a lot of questions and concerns, especially when it comes to making a decision about whether a show can go on. So, during this docuseries, I’d like to hear about the thoughts that went into rescheduling concerts when there was torrential rain or extreme heat and deciding to go on when the weather was less than ideal. I’d also appreciate insight into what went into the choices made during even scarier situations, like the time Swift had to cancel shows in Vienna due to a terrorist threat.

How Were Surprise Songs Picked?

Over the course of the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift used her surprise song set to make sure almost every song in her discography got a moment to shine live. Then, when she went international, mashups came into the mix. I’d love to know her thought process in picking and pairing music for this set, because I can’t even begin to comprehend how she pulled this magical little moment off night after night.

How Did She Write The Tortured Poets Department And Life Of A Showgirl During The Tour?

We know that at least some of The Tortured Poets Department and all of The Life of a Showgirl were written while Swift was on this tour. She also released Taylor’s Versions of Speak Now and 1989. That’s so much to do without adding an international stadium tour to the to-do list, so I seriously need some BTS about how she juggled it all.

What Kind Of Conversation Did Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Have About His Cameo?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship was one of the most significant personal developments for the pop star on this tour. And while she showed up to games and he supported her from the VIP tent, no moment was as big as the football player coming on stage as a dancer for “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.” Now, while the tight end has spoken about how this all came to be, I need to see how they rehearsed it and how they planned out exactly what he was going to do on that stage.

How Did Taylor Swift And Her Team Change The Show Over The Years, Specifically When TTPD Was Added?

I would honestly watch a whole documentary on this topic alone. When The Tortured Poets Department came out, the Eras Tour changed big time. As Swift added an entirely new set, it altered others, as she took some songs out and even turned two eras into one. This is a big puzzle, and I have to know how they put it together.

How Does The Stage Dive Really Work?

I remember seeing videos from the very first Eras Tour of people gasping in surprise when Taylor Swift dove headfirst into her stage after the surprise songs. It was incredible, and while we learned a bit about how the dive works during the “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” music video, I need to know more. In that footage, it’s clear that she falls onto a mattress. However, I need to hear her thoughts on what that felt like, and I’d love to know how they came up with the idea and how to pull it off.

What Kind Of Audition Process Did The Dancers Go Through?

Over the course of the Eras Tour, fans got to know Taylor Swift’s dancers, and now many of them have followings of their own. One of them, Jan Ravnik, is even a pro on Dancing with the Stars now. I’d love to know how these performers were chosen to be part of this massive production. Was it hard? How long did it take? How many dancers auditioned? I could go on...

How Did Taylor Swift And Her Team React To The Emergence Of Traditions Like The Friendship Bracelets?

Swifties took the lyric “make the friendship bracelets” very seriously during the Eras Tour, and Taylor Swift never asked for it. While she has spoken about her love for Eras Tour traditions like that, I do hope this docuseries shows her and her team reacting to the emergence of fan-made viral traditions like friendship bracelets.

Thankfully, The End of an Era will be six episodes, so we’ll have a lot of time to explore all the intercesises of this massive moment in pop culture history. Hopefully, in those episodes, we’ll get the answers to all these questions and more.