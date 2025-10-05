A Blake Lively Response, A Rumor About Travis Kelce’s Ex And More From Taylor Swift’s Life Of A Showgirl Weekend
Who's girl-bossing too close to the sun?
I don’t know about you, but I’d imagine my weekend has been spent the same way as a lot of Swifties’ — repeated listenings of Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl, reading reactions and theories, and looking for easter eggs in her release party movie. There have been some really interesting subplots in this chapter of Swift’s orange era, so let’s look at Blake Lively’s response to the release of TS12, rumors surrounding Travis Kelce’s ex and more.
Blake Lively Reacts To The Life Of A Showgirl’s Release
There’s been a ton of speculation surrounding the longtime friendship of Taylor Swift and Blake Lively ever since Taylor Swift became involved in the It Ends With Us lawsuit between Lively and Justin Baldoni. It’s been a year since they were seen publicly together, and there was the whole Travis Kelce unfollowing Ryan Reynolds situation.
So fans were surprised when Blake Lively clicked that heart on Taylor Swift’s Instagram post celebrating her new album drop. Granted, she was one of more than 7 million people to like the images, but it’s more interaction than we’ve seen between the two since October 2024.
Taylor Swift will be deposed in the ongoing legal battle between the Gossip Girl star and Justin Baldoni, which reportedly has caused friction between the friends. Some rumors even suggested Swift was considering removing herself as godmother to Blake Lively’s children.
However, after this social media support — coupled with theories that the song “CANCELLED!” from The Life of a Showgirl is in defense of Lively — maybe things aren’t as cold between them as we thought. Swifties are pointing to the following lyrics to make their case:
Blake Lively was a brand ambassador for Gucci, her beverage brand, Betty Booze, includes a Sparkling Bourbon Apple Ginger Sour Cherry flavor, and she played a florist in It Ends With Us, so there are definitely enough clues to suggest she may the one who girl-bossed too close to the sun.
Another Song Appears To Shade Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend, Kayla Nicole
Taylor Swift rarely drops the names of the people she’s singing about. However, in “Opalite,” a love song to Travis Kelce, she seemingly mentions some of the issues he had in his previous relationship with Kayla Nicole (who discussed their breakup on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test). In the song, Swift sings:
A video reportedly resurfaced this weekend of one of Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole’s date nights (the X post has since been deleted, per US Weekly), where he apparently begged her to get off of her phone and drink her wine so they could leave. Nicole told him she wouldn’t need “to seek validation from a bunch of strangers on the internet” if he paid more attention to her. Kelce allegedly eventually left the table.
Again, there’s no way to prove Taylor Swift’s lyrics are a direct reference to her fiancé’s past relationship, but we can’t exactly ignore this, either.
For her part, Kayla Nicole seemed to react to the speculation on her Instagram Stories (via Page Six), posting a clip from America’s Next Top Model in which Tyra Banks asks Eva Marcille, “How do you compare yourself to the other girls out there?” and the model responds, “I don’t compare myself to other girls. I’m Eva. I’m no comparison to anyone else.”
One thing’s for sure — with the release of a new Taylor Swift project always comes theories and easter egg hunts, and while the weekend has already provided some pretty interesting events, it’s safe to say there’s more to come. Stay tuned!
