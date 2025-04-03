As Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Continue To Keep Relationship Out Of The Public Eye, A PR Expert Explained Why It's 'A Smart Move'
This couple is keeping things low-key.
After well over a year of fairly constant buzz, things have seemingly calmed down when it comes to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship and the internet’s hyperfixation on it. After the Eras Tour ended and the Super Bowl happened, the two have largely kept themselves out of the public eye (with the exception of the NFL star doing his weekly podcast). Now, a PR expert has opened up about why that is “a smart move.”
Sources Say Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Want ‘A Break From The Public Eye’
Ever since the Super Bowl, Swift and Kelce have not really been seen in public. They’ve been spotted in New York City, and there have been reports about them spending time in the mountains of Park City, Utah and Big Sky in Montana. According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, the couple wants to live a “normal life.” Meanwhile, another source clarified that the duo are reportedly “doing great,” explaining:
Meanwhile, another source alleged that the couple is keeping out of the spotlight, because they know it’s “not the best thing” for their relationship, saying:
Other sources claimed that Kelce “didn’t play as well as he wanted” last season. And they noted that going into his next season in the NFL he would rather “not have the focus be on his relationship with Taylor.”
Meanwhile, another insider claimed that the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni could be a reason why Swift and Kelce are keeping things on the down low. The pop star’s name has come up in the issues Lively and Baldoni are dealing with, and according to a source, her reportedly being “dragged into the controversy” is “the last thing” she wants.
Overall, this report suggests that Swift and Kelce are simply taking some time off and away from the public after a crazy and highly publicized year. According to a PR expert, that is the right thing to do.
A PR Expert Explains Why Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Staying Out Of The Spotlight Is ‘A Smart Move’
Fans likely want to know more about how the couple is doing – especially after we spent the last year seeing them out and about. However, one expert said this privacy is “smart.” According to David E. Johnson, CEO and founder of Strategic Vision PR Group, the duo were “overexposed,” and it was time for them to take a step back, explaining to Us Weekly:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
In the last few months, rumors have rolled around that Swift and Kelce broke up, while fans tried to find evidence that they’re together. Have no fear, they are still an item, and seemingly a healthy one at that. So, there’s nothing to worry about. They’re simply taking time away, which will make it so they can rest and relax while also, to Johnson’s point, avoiding overexposure.
Overall, it seems like things are a bit “easier” now that the Eras Tour is over, the NFL is in the off-season, and the two are enjoying their time off. Now, it will be interesting to see where and when we see Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce publically again. However, for the time being, let’s let them enjoy this deserved personal time.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
‘You Two-Faced Motherf-----’: Khloé Kardashian Reignites Feud With Kim Over Reaction To Her Kids Traveling In China
Kanye West Compares Himself To Diddy And Seemingly Confirms Bianca Censori Left Him In New Rap Song: 'She Ran Away'