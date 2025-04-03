As Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Continue To Keep Relationship Out Of The Public Eye, A PR Expert Explained Why It's 'A Smart Move'

After well over a year of fairly constant buzz, things have seemingly calmed down when it comes to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship and the internet’s hyperfixation on it. After the Eras Tour ended and the Super Bowl happened, the two have largely kept themselves out of the public eye (with the exception of the NFL star doing his weekly podcast). Now, a PR expert has opened up about why that is “a smart move.”

Sources Say Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Want ‘A Break From The Public Eye’

Ever since the Super Bowl, Swift and Kelce have not really been seen in public. They’ve been spotted in New York City, and there have been reports about them spending time in the mountains of Park City, Utah and Big Sky in Montana. According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly , the couple wants to live a “normal life.” Meanwhile, another source clarified that the duo are reportedly “doing great,” explaining:

Taylor and Travis are doing great, and they’re still very much together and in love. They’re just taking a break from the public eye.

Meanwhile, another source alleged that the couple is keeping out of the spotlight, because they know it’s “not the best thing” for their relationship, saying:

Taylor and Travis have learned that so much attention on their relationship is not the best thing.

Other sources claimed that Kelce “didn’t play as well as he wanted” last season. And they noted that going into his next season in the NFL he would rather “not have the focus be on his relationship with Taylor.”

Meanwhile, another insider claimed that the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni could be a reason why Swift and Kelce are keeping things on the down low. The pop star’s name has come up in the issues Lively and Baldoni are dealing with, and according to a source, her reportedly being “dragged into the controversy” is “the last thing” she wants.

Overall, this report suggests that Swift and Kelce are simply taking some time off and away from the public after a crazy and highly publicized year. According to a PR expert, that is the right thing to do.

A PR Expert Explains Why Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Staying Out Of The Spotlight Is ‘A Smart Move’

Fans likely want to know more about how the couple is doing – especially after we spent the last year seeing them out and about. However, one expert said this privacy is “smart.” According to David E. Johnson, CEO and founder of Strategic Vision PR Group, the duo were “overexposed,” and it was time for them to take a step back, explaining to Us Weekly:

It was a smart move. They’d become overexposed to the point we were starting to see a slight backlash against their brand. No celebrity wants to be overexposed… Limiting their exposure lends more intrigue, and their appearances garner more coverage.

In the last few months, rumors have rolled around that Swift and Kelce broke up, while fans tried to find evidence that they’re together . Have no fear, they are still an item, and seemingly a healthy one at that. So, there’s nothing to worry about. They’re simply taking time away, which will make it so they can rest and relax while also, to Johnson’s point, avoiding overexposure.