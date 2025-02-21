Why You Won't Often Spot Taylor Swift Out With Travis Kelce When She's Visiting Kansas City

The Eras Tour has concluded, and we have to wait until fall before more NFL games hit the 2025 TV schedule . That means there’s theoretically some down time for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship to continue to blossom (if she’s not too busy with upcoming projects for her Swifties ). Whether the couple is spending their time in Nashville, New York or elsewhere, it’s inevitable that they’ll eventually land back in Kansas City. But when they do, there’s a reason you’re not likely to spot them.

Taylor Swift has become a pretty regular fixture at the Chiefs’ home games, and when she’s not showing off her own “unbelievable” kitchen skills (according to Travis Kelce), they’ve been known to frequent some of Kelce’s favorite Kansas City eateries. It should surprise no one, however, that there’s a plan in place for how to do this and strict rules the restaurants must follow. According to The Sun :

Taylor’s security calls the restaurants beforehand to request a private room for the couple. They request workers not serving them in the private room to refrain from interacting with them or asking for photos to avoid drawing attention.

Taylor Swift is known for being pretty gracious toward her fanbase — spending big bucks to tip her crew members , posing for selfies with fans at football games, etc. — but it’s completely understandable that when she and Travis Kelce go out to dinner, they’d ask any staffers who aren’t serving them to give them their privacy. However, it wasn’t always like that for Chiefs star, as the insider said:

Before Travis began bringing Taylor to the Kansas City spots, he would socialize more with staff and guests of the restaurants.

There’s no doubt that Travis Kelce’s popularity increased when he started dating the “Fortnight” singer in 2023, and we did see him taking steps to secure more privacy for the two of them in those early months — including moving into a gated community .

It's for a good reason, too. Just look at what happened when the couple visited a restaurant in New Orleans ahead of the Super Bowl. Taylor Swift was practically mobbed as she and Travis Kelce exited the establishment. Without certain protocols in place, not only would she never get to enjoy a meal, but it would be a terrible distraction for the other diners in the restaurant.

The owner of the Kansas City-area eatery Rye detailed her experience with Taylor Swift when she, Travis Kelce and several of his teammates and their partners visited after a game in January 2024. The Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour star (which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription ) was apparently whisked to a private room where patrons wouldn’t even know she was there.

That may be an occurrence that happens more often, if certain Taylor Swift real estate rumors are true. It’s been said that the 14-time Grammy winner is moving her home base to Nashville from New York in order to more easily visit her tight end boyfriend. With her strategy in place, however, Kansas City residents may not even realize that anything has changed.