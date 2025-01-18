After Taylor Swift Was Seemingly Mentioned In Justin Baldoni's Lawsuit Against Blake Lively, An Insider Explained How The Pop Star Allegedly Feels
How does Blake Lively's friend feel about all of this?
It’s common knowledge that Blake Lively and Taylor Swift are very good friends. Now, reports are coming out left and right that Justin Baldoni referenced the “Fortnight” singer in his lawsuit against Lively and Ryan Reynolds. So, amid the ongoing and complex legal battle between the It Ends With Us co-stars, many are wondering if the director named Swift in his lawsuit, and now a source has made claims about how she feels about all this.
Why Taylor Swift’s Name Is Being Mentioned In The Discourse About Justin Baldoni’s Lawsuit
In the lawsuit, Baldoni made allegations about Lively taking over wardrobe choices for Lily and the controversial rooftop scene that apparently Ryan Reynolds re-wrote (which the screenwriter said she didn’t know about). Both these examples were used in a section of the suit titled “Lively Begins Asserting Control Almost Immediately,” which is part of the claim that the actress and her team “stole Wayfarer’s movie, hijacked Wayfarer’s premiere, destroyed Plaintiffs’ personal and professional reputations and livelihood, and aimed to drive Plaintiffs out of business entirely.”
Between points 39 and 45, the director claims that Lively asked to rewrite the rooftop scene, and “Baldoni felt the need to allow” it. The two versions ended up being “dramatically” different, and the Ryle actor claimed that he “thanked Livley for her passion and diplomatically told her” that the scene would end up being a mix of the two versions.
This is where Taylor Swift seemingly comes in. According to the suit, Lively had Baldoni over to her penthouse in New York for a meeting with her and Ryan Reynolds and “another megacelebrity friend” were there. They were both praising the actress's version of the script, and later, the Jane the Virgin star referenced this meeting in a text to the Gossip Girl star, saying:
Lively responded with a long text about the script and collaborating with Baldoni, noting that “we’re in this together” and she has “no motives except for you to win.”
In the message shown in the suit on Pg. 24, she goes into detail about her husband and friend too, stating that they help support her when she’s working on a project. She also noted that on other projects she has had her contributions overlooked, and when the director said the scene would be a mix of the two versions it “didn’t feel great.” Her text continued with the following:
Now, it’s believed that Swift was the second person referenced here – considering Baldoni used the name “Taylor” and Lively referenced “singing” and “directing” in her message. While it’s not confirmed, many of Taylor Swift’s music videos are directed by her, and she is very close to the It Ends With Us star.
The suit claims that this meeting made Baldoni believe that these two people “were not afraid to make things very difficult for him.” It also noted that he believed the subtext of the event was that the director “needed to comply” with Lively.
So, as this all makes headlines, a source opened up about how the pop star allegedly feels about being involved in this discourse.
How Taylor Swift Allegedly Feels About Being Connected To Justin Baldoni’s Lawsuit
Now, after all of this went viral, a source spoke to The Daily Mail and made claims about how Swift is feeling about all of this. Allegedly, she’s “confused” by it, as the source said:
The source alleged that Swift had simply shown up at Lively’s home to hang out and the meeting she was in with Baldoni had run long. According to them, this was the first time she had met the director, and she “was simply being polite.” To that point, the insider claimed that she finds all of this “perplexing:”
This isn’t the first time Taylor Swift and the It Ends With Us drama have been connected. When Lively’s complaint came out, it was alleged that Baldoni's team used stories about Taylor Swift for “scenario planning,” as the actress claimed that the director and his PR team tried to run a smear campaign against her.
Now, it’s been alleged that she was also at the meeting with Livley, Reynolds and Baldoni. While the suit never specifically named Swift, many have come to think that is who it’s referencing.
As we learn more about this complex situation that is constantly evolving, we’ll keep you posted.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.