What Have Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Been Up To Since Super Bowl And Eras Tour Ended? How They've Been 'Letting The Rest Of The World Go For A Bit'
I'm living for this "Love Story."
It’s been over a month since the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. That's also how long it’s been since celebrity couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have made a public appearance. The pair seemingly was everywhere for months, with Swift attending Kelce’s games, and Kelce attending various Eras Tour performances. Now, that the football season has come to an end, and Swifts tour has wrapped, insiders are dropping claims about what the two stars have been getting into as of late.
The the two A-listers have reportedly been keeping a low profile and enjoying their individual time together away from all the fanfare and noise. While the two have previously been seen out and about on date nights in New York City, now they're reportedly spending most of their time living quietly in Kansas City, Missouri, where Kelce’s primary residence is. An inside source told the Us Weekly:
This would tracks for the duo, given what's known about them. They have never walked a red carpet together and only occasionally make appearances on each others’ social media accounts. It seems like public appearances are mostly them supporting each other’s professional endeavors, or paparazzied moments from outings. Kansas City feels like the perfect hideaway while both have no reason to constantly be in the public eye at the moment.
However, allegedly the couple are enjoying some time away from Missouri as well and are doing some traveling to places, including The Bahamas, for the offseason . A second source added:
They both have the opportunity to just spend some time together, so it feels like the perfect opportunity to travel for pleasure. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour was a year and a half-long world tour that included 149 shows across 5 continents, which is an exhaustingly long time away from home. Also, during the tour, she released a new album and two re-recorded albums that she was promoting throughout.
If anyone deserves a bit of leisure time with her beau, it’s Taylor Swift, especially since Swift has a number of projects coming up. That includes a movie she's set to direct for Searchlight and two more re-recorded albums that have yet to be released.
As for Travis Kelce, he's still co-hosting his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce and is currently the host of the game show, Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? Kelce also confirmed he'll return to the Chiefs for another football season in the fall. In addition to reportedly spending time with Swift at his home base in Kansas City, he's also apparently spending time in his lady's New York City stomping grounds. A third source told Us Magazine that the couple was spotted enjoying dinner with friends at Manhattan's Crane Club on Thursday, March 13th:
It’s great to hear these two have reportedly been enjoying the rest and are still going strong and finding privacy in the midst of public interest. After such a busy year, they deserve the downtime, even if fans are anxiously awaiting the next Taylor Swift project.
All in all, though, I’m rooting for them and, hopefully, we'll be seeing more of them in the near future. For now, though, fans are just going to have to be satisfied streaming Taylor Swift's Eras Tour with a Disney+ subscription.
