What Have Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Been Up To Since Super Bowl And Eras Tour Ended? How They've Been 'Letting The Rest Of The World Go For A Bit'

It’s been over a month since the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. That's also how long it’s been since celebrity couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have made a public appearance. The pair seemingly was everywhere for months, with Swift attending Kelce’s games, and Kelce attending various Eras Tour performances. Now, that the football season has come to an end, and Swifts tour has wrapped, insiders are dropping claims about what the two stars have been getting into as of late.

The the two A-listers have reportedly been keeping a low profile and enjoying their individual time together away from all the fanfare and noise. While the two have previously been seen out and about on date nights in New York City, now they're reportedly spending most of their time living quietly in Kansas City, Missouri, where Kelce’s primary residence is. An inside source told the Us Weekly:

Taylor and Travis are taking it easy right now. They’ve been laying low in Kansas City.

This would tracks for the duo, given what's known about them. They have never walked a red carpet together and only occasionally make appearances on each others’ social media accounts. It seems like public appearances are mostly them supporting each other’s professional endeavors, or paparazzied moments from outings. Kansas City feels like the perfect hideaway while both have no reason to constantly be in the public eye at the moment.

However, allegedly the couple are enjoying some time away from Missouri as well and are doing some traveling to places, including The Bahamas, for the offseason . A second source added:

They’ve been traveling, spending precious time together and letting the rest of the world go for a bit.

They both have the opportunity to just spend some time together, so it feels like the perfect opportunity to travel for pleasure. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour was a year and a half-long world tour that included 149 shows across 5 continents, which is an exhaustingly long time away from home. Also, during the tour, she released a new album and two re-recorded albums that she was promoting throughout.

If anyone deserves a bit of leisure time with her beau, it’s Taylor Swift, especially since Swift has a number of projects coming up. That includes a movie she's set to direct for Searchlight and two more re-recorded albums that have yet to be released.

As for Travis Kelce, he's still co-hosting his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce and is currently the host of the game show, Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? Kelce also confirmed he'll return to the Chiefs for another football season in the fall. In addition to reportedly spending time with Swift at his home base in Kansas City, he's also apparently spending time in his lady's New York City stomping grounds. A third source told Us Magazine that the couple was spotted enjoying dinner with friends at Manhattan's Crane Club on Thursday, March 13th:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Travis and four of his friends arrived. Taylor didn’t arrive until 11 p.m. There were seven people there, including them. They all stayed until 3 a.m. The group were all laughing and having a great time.

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 Months

Save 72% - The most exciting deal of last year is back for 2025 – and it's come about 9 months early. The best-selling Disney Plus bundle deal we saw over Black Friday returns this March, costing just $2.99 a month for the ad-supported Disney Plus and Hulu plan. Usually costing $10.99 a month, that's a hefty 72% saving. While new and eligible returning customers won't be able to enjoy the discounted rate for quite as long, you'll still get the sub-$3 bundle for the first four months of your subscription (over Black Friday, the reduced Disney Plus price ran for a whole year). Expires March 30

It’s great to hear these two have reportedly been enjoying the rest and are still going strong and finding privacy in the midst of public interest. After such a busy year, they deserve the downtime, even if fans are anxiously awaiting the next Taylor Swift project.

All in all, though, I’m rooting for them and, hopefully, we'll be seeing more of them in the near future. For now, though, fans are just going to have to be satisfied streaming Taylor Swift's Eras Tour with a Disney+ subscription.