While I'm Stoked Ted Season 2 Was Finally Announced, It Also Has Me Worried For Orville Fans

It’s that time of 2024 TV schedule , dear friends! The season where TV and streaming networks seem to be abuzz with renewals and greenlights is at hand. And as we head into May Sweeps, some promising signs for the future have already arrived.

Case in point: Peacock has finally renewed the record breaking Ted event series for a second season! But while I’m excited that we’ve finally been given the news we all assumed was in the works, I’m also worried for The Orville fanbase. Let’s talk this out, shall we?

Ted Season 2 Is Officially A Go, Johnny!

In a glorious press release from the folks at NBCUniversal, Ted’s status as the “most watched original series” on Peacock was confirmed. And with that came the news a whole bunch of other renewals for shows like Bel Air, Apples Never Fall, and others.

Who could blame the streaming platform for making that decision too? Not only was Ted the “the #1 Original Streaming Comedy in the U.S. for more than two consecutive months (per Nielsen),” it also saw the following critical acclaim crop up during its January 2024 debut:

“‘Ted’ Is the Internet’s New Favorite Show” – The Daily Beast

“had me laughing harder than any other series in recent memory” – JoBlo

“It’s silly, juvenile, and will make you laugh plenty” – Rolling Stone

"Ted is a really funny show ripe for a Season 2 renewal, and I'm not just saying that because of Ted and Johnny's devotion to Jurassic Park." - Mike Reyes, CinemaBlend, not written right this very moment

“'Ted' just might be one of the best TV adaptations of a movie that's ever been done” – /Film

“A lot of heart and delightful performances” – Collider

"Is it too early to cast Charlize Theron as the adult Blair for Season 5?" - Yeah, me again.

That right there is news you can trust, folks. However, there’s another side to this Seth MacFarlane-centric coin. The worrisome part about this good fortune comes from the fact that there’s the other major show from the Family Guy creator that’s been caught in a holding pattern.

Why I’m Worried For The Orville’s Fanbase

While it felt like forever for Ted Season 2 to be announced, it’s practically been an infinity waiting for some sort of movement on Hulu’s The Orville Season 4. After shifting to streaming for the New Horizons season, you would have thought that maybe there would have been a bit more job security for the crew of that intergalactic peacekeeping vessel.

Unfortunately, the last update we got was from Bortus actor Peter Macon’s Orville comments about Season 4 , in which he seemed to claim that Season 4 should have happened already. Clearly the writer’s room knew what it was doing when they titled the Season 3 finale “Future Unknown,” as we’re still nowhere past reassuring whispers that the show is still alive.

With Ted readily getting its Season 2 renewal, i also wonder what that production schedule commitment means for Seth MacFarlane's workload? Any nascent plans for The Orville’s still unconfirmed next ride would surely need to wait until that's completed, right?

The Orville’s Broadcast History (So Far) (Image credit: Hulu) Believe it or not, this is how The Orville's series run so far has played out: Season 1 - Fox - 12 episodes - 2017



Season 2 - Fox - 14 episodes - 2018 - 2019



Season 3 - Hulu - 10 episodes - 2022

To be totally honest, the gap between Seasons 2 and 3 is the only reason I fell off of The Orville in Season 3. With roughly three years between the end of its time on Fox and its fateful transition to Hulu, I felt like a stranger after having made those first two seasons appointment viewing. However, I still intend to revisit and complete the journey so far; just as soon as I finish The Bear Season 2.

With all of that in mind, I’d like to believe that The Orville Season 4 will happen when it needs to happen. Sci-fi shows of the past have proven that the faith of the fans tends to be rewarded, and this should be no exception.

Hopefully the fandom for Captain Ed Mercer and his crew is strong enough that they can get this bird back in the air before we know it. Or, at least before 2025, which is the exact year that would see The Orville matching its previous, pandemic required hiatus.