The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite Is Half Off For Black Friday

Listen, we all know that streaming is where it's at, and that’s been the case for several years now. But, with new services popping up at a somewhat alarming rate, and nearly all of them holding the keys to fantastic new, exclusive content, many of us enjoy at least trying some of the upstart streamers out for a few months as additions to the ones we already hold very near and dear to our TV and movie loving hearts. If you’re having trouble remembering all of your subscriptions and having one very easy way to locate all of them when you sit down to watch, then the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite could be just what you need. And, bonus, it’s half off for Black Friday!

What Is The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite And What Does It Cost?

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is an HD streaming stick that allows you to access dozens upon dozens (upon dozens) of paid and free streaming services with one easy to use device. Once it’s discreetly plugged into your television you’ll be able to stream any of the services you pay for, along with a number of streamers that are free of charge. This means you’ll be able to access your Netflix subscription or subscribe to Paramount+ and enjoy things like the first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. You could watch the many free channels on PlutoTV , or check out your options when you get a Sling subscription . You’ll also be able to stream your favorite tunes with services like Amazon Music, Pandora, and Spotify.

Even better, right now the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is marked way down (it’s literally 50% off) for Black Friday. So, this streaming treat will only set you back $14.99 instead of $29.99 if you act today!

What Do I Get With It?

Aside from now being able to easily stream HD content from any number of paid services and well over 200,000 free movies and series from loads of ad-supported streamers, your Amazon Fire Stick Lite comes with a handy dandy remote control with some cool features to make it super easy to access all of those Black Friday streaming service deals .

First of all, while the remote comes with all the standard buttons you’d need to access and play your streaming options (pause, play, fast forward, home, etc.) it also has dedicated buttons for specific streamers. While these options can’t be chosen, as they simply add them from a variety of apps when programming the buttons for you, they will still make accessing some of the most popular streamers as easy as leftover sweet potato pie when you’re ready to feast on some good TV or a delectable movie or two.

In addition to the set app buttons, you should know that this remote…is an Alexa powered voice remote! So, if you’re feeling super run down after a long day at work, you can just turn on your television, press the Alexa button and tell her to play both seasons of The Witcher so that you can relive all that Henry Cavill goodness before his last outing in the hotly anticipated third season of the Netflix fantasy hit debuts. Also? Because of these Alexa capabilities, you can also set it up to interact with any other smart home features you already have, and control those with the remote, as well. Win!

Who Is This Good For?

Want to take advantage of this amazing Black Friday deal, but don’t know who you could possibly gift it to? Well, wonder no more! Any home entertainment lover on your gift list would be glad to use the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, but, as this is an extremely easy model to use, it’s also perfect for all of those in your life for whom dealing with technology and/or electronics is a bit of an ordeal. (Hi, mom!) So, be sure to jump on this deal so that you and your loved ones don’t miss out!