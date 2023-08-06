The Best Pom Klementieff Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch Them

I very much enjoyed Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, but if I had one reason to complain, it would be that there was just not quite enough of Pom Klementieff. Despite barely saying a word (unless it was in French), her performance in the latest installment of the Mission: Impossible movies as a vicious assassin only known as “Paris” is one of the most striking and memorable out of anyone in the star-studded ensemble.

It makes me happy to see that the French/Korean actor is broadening her horizons and joining more franchises beyond her star-making role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Guardians of the Galaxy member, Mantis. However, that is where we shall start in our following guide to some of the best Pom Klementieff movies and TV shows streaming and where you can find them.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Pom Klementieff's Marvel Movies (2017-2023)

After helping them defeat her tyrannical former master, an alien with the ability to sense and alter other people’s emotions (Klementieff) becomes a member of a diverse, ragtag crew of justice seekers who travel across the galaxy to help those in need.

Why they are worth watching if you love Pom Klementieff: Audiences immediately fell in love with Klementieff for her performance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as a lovably naive, but still badass, Mantis, whom she would reprise in more of the best Marvel movies (namely 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame from the following year, 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, most recently) as well as a funny holiday special for Disney+ that gave her an even larger role.

Stream Pom Klementieff's Marvel Movies on Disney+.

(Image credit: Neon)

Ingrid Goes West (2017)

A woman (Aubrey Plaza) with a notorious reputation for unhealthy obsessions with the people she interacts with on social media moves to Los Angeles with the goal to manipulatively become friends with one of her favorite influencers (Elizabeth Olsen).

Why it is worth watching if you love Pom Klementieff: In the same year she made her MCU debut, Klementieff shared the screen with a franchise veteran (Olsen), a future member (Wyatt Russell), and a non-canon Marvel TV show actor (Legion star Plaza) in co-writer and director Matt Spicer’s dark social media generation satire, Ingrid Goes West, as a famous fashion blogger.

Stream Ingrid Goes West on Max.

Rent or buy Ingrid Goes West on Amazon.

(Image credit: Scott Free)

Newness (2017)

A young man (Nicholas Hoult) and woman (Leia Costa) meet on a dating app and fall in love, but soon feel they need something to help spice things up and agree to continue openly experimenting with online dating outside of their relationship, which leads to turbulent consequences.

Why it is worth watching if you love Pom Klementieff: Another, more somber and earnest, commentary on the digital age starring Klementieff is director Drake Doremus’ romantic drama, Newness, in which the actor plays Bethany — one of the women Hoult’s character sees on the side.

Rent or buy Newness on Amazon.

Newness (2017) 6.3/10 59% Watch at Apple TV

(Image credit: Netflix)

Black Mirror: Striking Vipers (2019)

In the near future, while playing a martial arts fighting video game, a disillusioned family man (fellow Marvel movies star Anthony Mackie) and his old buddy (DC movies star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) make a peculiar discovery about what the game’s highly realistic virtual reality function can allow them to with their digital avatars and, in turn, something new about themselves.

Why it is worth watching if you love Pom Klementieff: Yet another time Klementieff starred in a commentary on how technology and romance can mix was in one of the best episodes of Black Mirror, “Striking Vipers,” as a character from the titular video game named Roxette, whom one of the main characters ends up using for more than just simulated combat.

Stream Black Mirror: Striking Vipers on Netflix.

(Image credit: HBO)

Westworld (2020)

Townsfolk from a small village in the Old West make the startling discovery that they are not even human, but highly advanced mechanical beings, and that their home is really a theme park where guests can authentically live out their fantasies of experiencing life in the 19th Century.

Why it is worth watching if you love Pom Klementieff: Movies and TV shows that explore the pros and cons of technological advancement would continue to be something of a staple in Klementieff’s career when she was cast on the third season of Westworld — HBO’s Emmy-winning, unfairly cancelled sci-fi Western series that is loosely inspired by a 1973 film of the same name — in the recurring role of Martel, who works as an agent for Vincent Cassel’s character, Engerraund Serac.

Buy Westworld on Amazon.

(Image credit: MGM)

The Addams Family (2019)

After years of living in gloomy isolation from the public eye in their immense, intimidating mansion, a creepy and kooky family become a acquainted with their never-before-seen neighbors — one of whom is a reality TV show host hellbent on ridding the town of their home and them.

Why it is worth watching if you love Pom Klementieff: For her first voice acting gig, Klementieff appeared in the recent, funny animated reboot of the Addams Family franchise in the dual role of twin sisters Layla and Kayla, who are friends with Elsie Fisher’s character, Parker Needler, who bonds with Wednesday Addams (Chloë Grace Moretz) over their shared disappointments in life.

Stream The Addams Family on Paramount+.

Stream The Addams Family on Amazon Prime.

(Image credit: A24)

Uncut Gems (2019)

A New York City jeweler with a gambling addiction (Adam Sandler, giving one of the best serious performances by a comedic actor in recent memory) comes into possession of a rare opal, which sends him on an increasingly problematic downward spiral that puts his wealth and his life at risk, all due to his own self-destructive tendencies.

Why it is worth watching if you love Pom Klementieff: Also in 2019, Klementieff made a brief appearance that you might have missed in of one of the best A24 movies — Josh and Benny Safdie’s intense, anxiety-fueled crime thriller, Uncut Gems — as a character credited as Lexis, who is one of two friends of Julia Fox’s character, Julia De Fiore, seen stepping outside of Howard Rattner’s apartment in the first 10 minutes.

Stream Uncut Gems on Showtime.

Rent or buy Uncut Gems on Amazon.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. / DC)

The Suicide Squad (2021)

Amanda Waller (Academy Award winner Viola Davis), once again, calls upon the services of her reluctantly heroic team of imprisoned criminals — including some familiar faces (such as Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn) and a few newcomers (including Idris Elba as Bloodspot) — for a new mysterious and potentially world-threatening mission.

Why it is worth watching if you love Pom Klementieff: Another brief appearance by Klementieff that many people missed (before it was revealed by James Gunn) is her uncredited cameo as a dancer for the Panama City night club, La Gatita Amable, in The Suicide Squad — writer and director Gunn’s dazzling, “total reboot” to the DCEU’s supervillain showcase and the actor’s first collaboration with the Guardians filmmaker outside of the MCU.

Stream The Suicide Squad on Max.

Rent or buy The Suicide Squad on Amazon.

The Suicide Squad (2021) 7.2/10 82% Watch at GooglePlay

(Image credit: Netflix)

Thunder Force (2021)

In a world full of super-powered criminals, but without any decent gifted people to fight against them, a middle-aged woman (Academy Award nominee Melissa McCarthy) and her childhood friend, a scientist (Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer), break that streak by undergoing a special treatment that turns them into the very first superhero duo.

Why it is worth watching if you love Pom Klementieff: Also in 2021, Klementieff broadened her experience with superhero movies even further by appearing in a film not based on Marvel or DC comics called Thunder Force — a Netflix original, action-packed sci-fi comedy written and directed by McCarthy’s real-life husband, Ben Falcone — as the aptly named villain, Laser, who wreaks havoc on Chicago with her ability to expel energy beams.

Stream Thunder Force on Netflix.

(Image credit: Tribeca FIlm)

Sleepless Night (2011)

A police officer finds the barrier between his seemingly normally life and their secret criminal lifestyle suddenly broken when his plan to rob a drug shipment from a powerful mobster goes wrong and has pressing consequences.

Why it is worth watching if you love Pom Klementieff: One of Klementieff’s first and most acclaimed major motion pictures was co-writer and director Frédéric Jardin’s intense, French action drama, Sleepless Night, which served as the basis of the Jamie Foxx-led 2017 thriller, Sleepless.

Stream Sleepless Night on Freevee through Amazon.

(Image credit: FilmDistrict)

Oldboy (2013)

A vengeful man (Academy Award nominee Josh Brolin) is tasked with figuring out who held him prisoner, his reason for holding him captive, and why, after 20 years in solitary confinement, he has finally let him go.

Why it is worth watching if you love Pom Klementieff: On the flip side, one of Klementieff’s first English-language movies was director Spike Lee’s remake of an acclaimed foreign film called Oldboy — co-writer and director Park Chan-wook’s masterful Korean shocker based on a manga by Garon Tsuchiya and Nobuaki Minegishi — which is also her first collaboration with fellow Marvel stars Elizabeth Olsen, Brolin, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Rent or buy Oldboy on Amazon.

If you still can’t get enough of Pom Klementieff after finishing this binge, it appears that she is set to appear in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two, reprising her role as Paris. We are sure there is more where that came from, too, and we cannot wait.