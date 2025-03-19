The Big Bang Theory Spinoff Has A Just Signed On For A Title That's As Gargantuan As Its Predecessor, And I Totally Saw It Coming

The Big Bang Theory has been gone from our lives for six years now, but the world it created lives on. The Young Sheldon spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is currently airing on CBS, and back in April 2023, it was announced that a TBBT spinoff for Max was in the works. We’ve since learned that this new show will follow characters like Stuart Bloom, Denise, Bert Kibbler and Barry Kripke. Now the title for this offshoot has been announced, and it’s fittingly has just a gargantuan vibe as The Big Bang Theory.

Per Deadline, this spinoff that will be accessible to those with a Max subscription has been titled Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. So right there, we know that Stuart, played by Kevin Sussman, will be the focus of this latest addition to the Big Bang Theory franchise, although keep in mind that it hasn’t been greenlit yet. Also, while this unfortunately doesn’t shed any light on specific plot details for the show, it also meshes well with the poor luck that Stuart experienced throughout his time on The Big Bang Theory.

As noted in the article, this continues a trend of each Big Bang Theory spinoff being named after one or more of its main characters. However, minus reconnecting with Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah-Fowler in the Young Sheldon series finale, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will mark the first time we’re following up with the Big Bang Theory characters after the events of that 12-season show. I like how this Max spinoff title has a cosmic bent just like TBBT, it’s just a shame that we can’t count on Stuart to successfully come to our rescue.

Stuart Bloom was introduced in The Big Bang Theory Season 2 episode “The Hofstadter Isotope” as the owner of the comic book store that Leonard, Sheldon, Howard and Raj frequented. Lauren Lapkus’ Denise started working at the store in Season 11, and by the show’s final season, she and Stuart began their romantic relationship and planned to move in together. So if you’re going to make a show revolving around Kevin Sussman’s character, it would have been weird not to include Denise, assuming they’re still together.

What’s not as clear cut is how Bert and Kripke, respectively played by Brian Posehn and John Ross Bowie, fit into Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. Both characters worked with the aforementioned quartet at the same university, but their paths rarely crossed with Stuart’s and they never expressed any interest in comic books. So it’ll be interesting to see what leads to them becoming a regular part of his life. Behind the scenes, TBBT creators Chuck Lorre and Bill Brady, as well as Zak Penn, are writing and executive producing the spinoff.

As mentioned earlier, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe hasn’t gotten the official go-ahead just yet, though the four starring actors do have talent holding deals in place for if the show is picked up. We’ll let you know if that day comes, but until then, get your fix of new TBBT content by watching new episodes of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Thursdays at 8 pm ET on CBS, and stream them afterwards with a Paramount+ subscription.