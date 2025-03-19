The Big Bang Theory Spinoff Has A Just Signed On For A Title That's As Gargantuan As Its Predecessor, And I Totally Saw It Coming

News
By published

I gotta say, I like it.

kevin sussman in the big bang theory
(Image credit: CBS/HBO Max)

The Big Bang Theory has been gone from our lives for six years now, but the world it created lives on. The Young Sheldon spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is currently airing on CBS, and back in April 2023, it was announced that a TBBT spinoff for Max was in the works. We’ve since learned that this new show will follow characters like Stuart Bloom, Denise, Bert Kibbler and Barry Kripke. Now the title for this offshoot has been announced, and it’s fittingly has just a gargantuan vibe as The Big Bang Theory.

Per Deadline, this spinoff that will be accessible to those with a Max subscription has been titled Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. So right there, we know that Stuart, played by Kevin Sussman, will be the focus of this latest addition to the Big Bang Theory franchise, although keep in mind that it hasn’t been greenlit yet. Also, while this unfortunately doesn’t shed any light on specific plot details for the show, it also meshes well with the poor luck that Stuart experienced throughout his time on The Big Bang Theory.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
This is the streaming home for The Big Bang Theory and where you'll find Stuart Fails to Save the Universe when it comes out. Pay from $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, now with three tiers available to those after a Max subscription. Prepay for a year and save up 20%.

View Deal

As noted in the article, this continues a trend of each Big Bang Theory spinoff being named after one or more of its main characters. However, minus reconnecting with Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah-Fowler in the Young Sheldon series finale, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will mark the first time we’re following up with the Big Bang Theory characters after the events of that 12-season show. I like how this Max spinoff title has a cosmic bent just like TBBT, it’s just a shame that we can’t count on Stuart to successfully come to our rescue.

Related Stories

Kaley Cuoco as Penny in The Big Bang Theory

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Television)

The Big Bang Theory’s Chuck Lorre Gets Real About Making Mistakes With Kaley Cuoco’s Penny Before Realizing Her ‘Brilliance’

I Didn’t Expect The Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon To Be A Star’s Celebrity Crush, But Her Reason Actually Makes Sense

Stuart Bloom was introduced in The Big Bang Theory Season 2 episode “The Hofstadter Isotope” as the owner of the comic book store that Leonard, Sheldon, Howard and Raj frequented. Lauren Lapkus’ Denise started working at the store in Season 11, and by the show’s final season, she and Stuart began their romantic relationship and planned to move in together. So if you’re going to make a show revolving around Kevin Sussman’s character, it would have been weird not to include Denise, assuming they’re still together.

What’s not as clear cut is how Bert and Kripke, respectively played by Brian Posehn and John Ross Bowie, fit into Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. Both characters worked with the aforementioned quartet at the same university, but their paths rarely crossed with Stuart’s and they never expressed any interest in comic books. So it’ll be interesting to see what leads to them becoming a regular part of his life. Behind the scenes, TBBT creators Chuck Lorre and Bill Brady, as well as Zak Penn, are writing and executive producing the spinoff.

As mentioned earlier, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe hasn’t gotten the official go-ahead just yet, though the four starring actors do have talent holding deals in place for if the show is picked up. We’ll let you know if that day comes, but until then, get your fix of new TBBT content by watching new episodes of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Thursdays at 8 pm ET on CBS, and stream them afterwards with a Paramount+ subscription.

Adam Holmes
Adam Holmes
Senior Content Producer

Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news
From left to right: Justin Bieber looking forward and almost smiling in the Ghost music video and Hailey Bieber looking forward with her chin up in an interview on her YouTube channel.

After More Intense Rumors Rolled Around About Hailey Bieber And Justin, It Looks Like She Could Take Legal Action
Collage of ABC shows featuring Grey&#039;s Anatomy, The Bachelor and Abbott Elementary

How Can I Watch ABC Live From Anywhere? Stream Without Cable Inside And Outside Of The US
Demi Lovato singing &quot;This is Me&quot; in Camp Rock

Demi Lovato Broke Out Her 'Camp Rock Knees' At Disneyland, And The Fans And I Think 'She Won The Internet'
See more latest
Most Popular
Demi Lovato singing &quot;This is Me&quot; in Camp Rock
Demi Lovato Broke Out Her 'Camp Rock Knees' At Disneyland, And The Fans And I Think 'She Won The Internet'
Julie Chen Moonves and Phil Keoghan side-by-side
The Amazing Race Season 38 Is Allegedly Casting A Lot Of Big Brother Players, And As A Fan I Have One Major Complaint
Jonathan Majors in Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Jonathan Majors Expressed Interest In Returning As Kang In The MCU. Why I Still Think Recasting Is The Way To Go
Selena Gomez speaks on CBS, while Benny Blanco appears on Slopped
Selena Gomez’s Throwback Audition Video Is So Adorable, But I Love Benny Blanco’s Comment Even More
From left to right: Justin Bieber looking forward and almost smiling in the Ghost music video and Hailey Bieber looking forward with her chin up in an interview on her YouTube channel.
After More Intense Rumors Rolled Around About Hailey Bieber And Justin, It Looks Like She Could Take Legal Action
Eve Maccaro (Ana de Armas) has a conversation in From the World of John Wick: Ballerina.
Lionsgate Just Had The Wildest Trailer Release I've Ever Experienced For Ballerina, Though I Wonder If John Wick Would Have Had The Patience For This
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in It Ends with Us
An Intimacy Coordinator Gets Real About The Big Tell She Thinks Indicates Blake Lively Only Got Uncomfortable With Justin Baldoni Later On The It Ends With Us Set
meghan markle on with love, meghan and gwyneth paltrow on the late late show
How Does Gwyneth Paltrow Really Feel About Meghan Markle Trying To Get Into The Lifestyle Influence Game She Perfected With Goop?
Ellen Pompeo and T.R. Knight on Grey&#039;s Anatomy.
Meredith And George Had Disaster Sex On Grey's Anatomy. Turns Out Those 'Uncomfortable" Feelings Were Real On Set
Meryl Streep in The Devil wears Prada/Jason Momoa in the Minecraft Movie.
‘F–k, You Know My Name?’ Jason Momoa Was Having A Blast At SNL 50. Then, Meryl Streep Waltzed Into The Room