I Didn’t Expect The Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon To Be A Star’s Celebrity Crush, But Her Reason Actually Makes Sense

Adria Arjona is incredibly lucky to be surrounded by Hollywood leading men. So far, she's worked with the likes of Glen Powell on the Netflix movie Hit Man and Diego Luna on Andor, which returns for its final season amid the 2025 TV schedule. (Plus, she’s dating Jason Momoa in real life!) But if you were to ask her who her celebrity crush is, she’d name a character who has more brain than brawn. Bazinga, the Puerto Rican actress revealed it would be The Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon Cooper, and her reasoning actually makes a lot of sense.

In a world filled with swoon-worthy, high-grossing actors and heartthrobs, a number of sought-after Hollywood stars surely come to mind. So I was surprised when Adria Arjona was asked by W Magazine who her celebrity crush was, and she picked a man who probably wouldn't even know about GQ Magazine or People’s Sexiest Man Alive. (Maybe Popular Science?) Nevertheless, Arjona spoke to mannerisms of Jim Parsons' Sheldon Cooper when explaining her attraction:

This is a weird one, but I love Sheldon from The Big Bang Theory. Jim Parsons! I love how tender he is, how smart and unaware he can be at times. It’s really endearing.

Dr. Sheldon Cooper is indeed tender, smart and “unaware” at times. At the beginning of one of the best long-binge sitcoms, the CalTech physicist was a socially awkward genius who lacked empathy and could not grasp social cues. Those attributes changed when Amy Farrah Fowler came into the picture and challenged Sheldon’s stubbornness about not wanting an intimate relationship with anyone. Her patience, wit and support brought out a side of Sheldon viewers probably never thought would come out of him.

While Sheldon and Amy’s bond was sparked by intellect, that eventually culminated in a record-breaking sexual relationship, and "Shamy" eventually got married as well. Sheldon may not be a perfect person, but his occasional lack of awareness and surprising warmth are quite endearing. So I can see where Adria Arjona is coming from.

Interestingly, Sheldon Cooper isn’t the only brainy character in the back of the Father of the Bride actress' mind. There’s another TV doctor on the talented actress’ radar who was like the Sherlock Holmes of the Princeton–Plainsboro Teaching Hospital:

I also had a really big crush on Dr. House [from the show House]. I was attracted to both of their brilliance.

There’s absolutely no denying that Sheldon Cooper and Dr. House are brilliant in their fields, and there are women who really love brainy men. I give actors Hugh Laurie and Jim Parsons a lot of credit for being able to memorize their characters’ scientific monologues. These fictional scientific professionals have their charms, and I hope they continue to captivate women, who watch them unapologetically show off their knowledge in their respective shows.

Kudos to Adria Arjona for having somewhat out-of-the-box taste. Now, I'm just wondering if Jason Momoa needs to talk science to his girlfriend to sweep her off her feet. That aside, you can stream all 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory using a Max subscription, and the eight seasons of House by way of a Hulu subscription.