The Boys Is Getting Another Spinoff After Gen V With An A+ Creative Team

The Boys may have started on Amazon Prime Video as a solo series based on comics, but it has since expanded into a franchise with the premiere of The Boys: Diabolical in 2022 and Gen V in the 2023 TV schedule. Now, the franchise is growing even more with a Mexico-set spinoff in the works, fittingly called The Boys: Mexico. From the details available so far, the creative team behind the scenes is worth getting hyped about!

The Boys: Mexico is in the works for viewers with Amazon Prime Video subscriptions with Blue Beetle writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer as creator, writer, and executive producer, according to Deadline. Andor's Diego Luna and Werewolf by Night's Gael García Bernal are on board as executive producers. The two actors are reportedly considering appearing in front of the camera for the series, but not to play major roles. The pair starred together in Y Tu Mamá Tambien, which released back in 2001.

No co-showrunner has been found to collaborate with Dunnet-Alcocer at the time of writing. Also credited with working to launch The Boys: Mexico are The Boys developer Eric Kripke, Loreli Alba (also an EP for The Boys: Diabolical) for Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's Point Grey Pictures, and Sony Pictures Television. The series will film in Mexico, and budget has not yet been confirmed to begin casting.

While the finale of Gen V aired just weeks ago, the Boys franchise continuing to expand doesn't come as a huge surprise. Not only does the original series rank among the best Prime Video shows, but the streaming service is moving ahead with Season 4 and wasted no time in renewing Gen V for a second season. Among The Boys' Gen V Season 2 details we know so far is that the spinoff leads into Season 4 of The Boys, which in turn will lead into Season 2 of Gen V.

At the time of writing, no details are available about when The Boys: Mexico can be expected to debut on Amazon Prime Video. Season 4 of The Boys has been confirmed to release at some point in 2024, however, so perhaps viewers can count on the original series to set up the spinoff in some form or other. Gen V didn't exactly get a backdoor pilot in The Boys Season 3, but we shouldn't rule out some details for The Boys: Mexico in Season 4. At the very least, we can hope!

For now, you can find all three seasons of The Boys so far streaming on Amazon Prime Video, as well as Gen V Season 1 and The Boys: Diabolical. The latter is an animated series, with Eric Kripke revealing on X that only three episodes are actually canon to the larger Boys universe, including the finale.

The animated show featured episodes penned by Andy Samberg, Aisha Tyler, Awkwafina, and Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, among others. There's a lot to look forward to on The Boys front, so it's worth keeping up on all the content available so far!