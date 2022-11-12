The Crown Season 5’s Queen Elizabeth Actress Shares Thoughts On People ‘Feeling Sensitive’ About The New Episodes
The actress playing Queen Elizabeth explains the sensitivity surrounding The Crown.
It seems there has always been an air of sensitivity surrounding the Netflix historical drama The Crown. However, between Queen Elizabeth II passing in September, and the detailing of Princess Diana and Prince Charles' turbulent divorce in Season 5 of The Crown, it makes sense why people would be a bit more sensitive over the latest season, and the actress playing the queen this season gets it.
The show has been criticized this year for not delaying its release on the 2022 TV schedule following the queen’s death, and for its depiction of the royal family. To this point, Imelda Staunton, who plays Queen Elizabeth II told EW:
The show has been publicly criticized by a friend of the Queen, who claimed it is “vilifying the Royal Family.” They also called the series “vicious,” and claimed it was trying to “destroy the Royal Family.”
Despite pushback against the show, its first four seasons are critically acclaimed. Staunton takes over the role of Queen Elizabeth in The Crown cast following in the footsteps of Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, who both won Emmys for their portrayals of the queen. The actress, known for playing Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter movies, noted the pressure of taking over the role, calling it a “marvelous” but “daunting” task.
Along with Staunton, her co-star Jonathan Pryce, who is playing Prince Philip, agreed with his co-star regarding the show treating the Royal Family’s story with respect. He said:
As the actors stated, they are currently shooting Season 6 of The Crown, and following the Queen’s passing, they delayed shooting. Regarding the other sensitive discussion surrounding how the show is portraying Princess Diana, it’s been confirmed that her car crash will not be filmed, and her death and funeral will be handled with “sensitivity.”
If you are interested in watching the show that has sparked this massive discussion, you can watch all five seasons of The Crown with a Netflix subscription.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.