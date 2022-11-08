The Crown Season 5 Cast: Who's Playing Each Character And Where You've Seen Them Before

Netflix is known for many of its original shows, from the record-breaking Stranger Things to some of its true crime shows, like Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. And with its arrival on Netflix this week, we can watch Season 5 of The Crown, about Queen Elizabeth II’s rule, from her younger years into her later ones.

With this comes a whole new cast to play the famous historical figures. From who is taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth to who will portray Princess Diana, here is where you’ve seen The Crown Season 5 cast before.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Imelda Staunton (Queen Elizabeth)

First up, we need to talk about Imelda Staunton, who is playing Queen Elizabeth in The Crown Season 5. Staunton is known for plenty of roles, getting her start in the theater and becoming a major name. However, most fans might know her as Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter franchise.

Other than that, she's had many major roles in movies such as Antonia and Jane, Peter’s Friends, Much Ado About Nothing, Sense and Sensibility, Shakespeare in Love, Vera Drake, Another Year, Pride, and more. She also has done voice work for movies like the Christmas film, Arthur Christmas, Chicken Run, and Paddington.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip)

Jonathan Pryce is taking over the role of Prince Phillip in The Crown Season 5, and he’s done plenty of roles in both movies and television. In terms of TV, one of his most known roles was portraying the High Sparrow in Game of Thrones, but he’s had many other major roles, including in Barbarians at the Gate, Return to Cranford, Wolf Hall, and Taboo.

He received an Academy Award nomination for his role in The Two Popes. He’s also had major roles in films such as the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Evita, Tomorrow Never Dies, Glengarry Glen Ross, The Age of Innocence, The New World, and more.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Elizabeth Debicki (Princess Diana)

Elizabeth Debicki is taking over the role of Princess Diana in The Crown Season 5, earning rave reviews from critics. Debicki has appeared in a variety of films such as the Christopher Nolan 2021 movie, Tenet , The Great Gatsby, Widows, and more. She also portrayed Ayesha in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 - and is set to reprise the role in the third film.

Debicki appeared in the show The Kettering Incident, and in the miniseries, The Night Manager, but The Crown will be her first major TV role in some time.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Dominic West (Prince Charles)

Next up, we have Dominic West, who is taking over the role of Prince Charles in The Crown Season 5. West has done plenty in television, with one of his most known roles being Jimmy McNulty from the hit HBO show, The Wire , as well as Noah Solloway in The Affair.

However, West has done plenty in the world of movies as well, appearing in films such as Appropriate Adult, John Carter, Colette, Tomb Raider, the musical film, Chicago, and so many more.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jonny Lee Miller (John Major)

Next up, we have Jonny Lee Miller, who portrays John Major in The Crown Season 5. Miller has appeared in several shows before, where he played pivotal characters. He portrayed Sherlock Holmes in Elementary, and played Jordan Chase in the Showtime series, Dexter. Other major show roles were in Emma, Smith, Eli Stone, and Dead Man’s Walk.

He’s appeared in several films, including Trainspotting, Hackers, Afterglow, The Escapist, Dark Shadows, Settlers, and more.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret)

Taking over the role of Princess Margaret is Lesley Manville in The Crown Season 5, and she has been around for some time and played so many great roles. Some of her most famous have been in Phantom Threat, Another Year, Mr. Turner, both Maleficent movies, Let Him Go, and more.

She also had a role in the television series, Emmerdale, as well as a part in the television series, Mum.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Senan West (Prince William)

During the timeframe that The Crown Season 5 is set, Prince William was just starting to come into the public light more, and now, we have a new young actor portraying him in Senan West. The actor is a newcomer to Hollywood, but hopefully after this role, you’ll be seeing a heck of a lot more of him.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Olivia Williams (Camilla Parker Bowles)

Olivia Williams is taking over the role of Camila Parker Bowles in The Crown Season 5. Some of her most known roles were in The Postman, the M. Night Shyamalan movie , The Sixth Sense, Lucky Break, The Ghost Writer, and 2020’s The Father.

Williams also had a main role in the television series Dollhouse, and main parts in shows such as Manhattan, Counterpart, and the 2021 series, The Nevers.

(Image credit: BBC)

Marcia Warren (The Queen Mother)

In The Crown Season 5, Marcia Warren is taking over as The Queen Mother in The Crown Season 5. Her most famous roles in her long-career have been appearing in Blithe Spirit and The Sea on stage, but she’s been in movies like The Jealous God, Hattie, Don’t Get Me Started, and more.

With television, she had an appearance on the hit TV show, Sherlock, as well as several appearances on shows such as Don’t Forget the Driver, Vicious, and more.

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Claudia Harrison (Princess Anne)

Claudia Harrison portrays Princess Anne in The Crown Season 5, and her biggest roles thus far in her career were in the shows Murphy’s Law, Humans, Delicious, and more. She’s also had roles in films such as Alone, The Cat’s Meow and the TV film, Murphy’s Law – which the television series was based on.

(Image credit: BBC One)

James Murray (Prince Andrew)

Portraying Prince Andrew in The Crown Season 5 is James Murray, who has been in several television shows. Some of his biggest roles were in McDonalds & Dodds, Age Before Beauty, Suspects, Cucumber, Chaos, Primeval, North Square, and so many more.

He’s also appeared in films such as 6 Underground, Phoenix Blue, It’s Alive, and others.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Natascha McElhone (Penny Knatchbull)

Next up, we have Natascha McElhone, who plays Penny Knatchbull in The Crown Season 5. Earlier in 2022, McElhone was a part of the main Halo cast on Paramount+, but has also been a part of several other TV shows such as Californication, where she portrayed Karen, and in Designated Survivor as First Lady Alex Kirkman. She was also a part of The First, Screen One, Revelations, and many other shows.

McElhone has also appeared in a variety of films, including Carmen, Believe, The Sea, Romeo and Juliet, Killing Me Softly, Guy X, and more.

(Image credit: FX)

Salim Daw (Mohamed al-Fayed)

Salim Daw portrays Mohamed al-Fayed in The Crown Season 5, and he's been in a variety of both international and American shows. He was a part of The Bureau, Fauda, Tyrant, Prisoners of War, The Promise, and more. He also appeared in movies such as The Flying Camel, The Quarry, and others.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Khalid Abdalla (Dodi Fayed)

Khalid Abdalla portrays Dodi Fayed in The Crown Season 5, and has been in a variety of movies and shows. Some of his most known roles in film have been in United 93, Green Zone, The Kite Runner, Tigers, and more. He was also a part of Moon Knight on Disney+ , and had a main role in the Amazon original series, Hanna.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Prasanna Puwanarajah (Martin Bashir)

Portraying British journalist Martin Bashir in The Crown Season 5 is Prasanna Puwanarajah. The actor has appeared in films such as Morbius, The Gunman, and – get this – Diana, where he played Martin Bashir before.

In terms of television, he’s has roles in shows such as Ten Percent, World on Fire, Defending the Guilty, You, Me and the Apocalypse, Silk, Critical, and more.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sam Woolf (Prince Edward)

Prince Edward is played by Sam Woolf in Season 5 of The Crown. His role as Prince Edward is his first major role, but he’s had minor appearances in shows such as Humans and Call the Midwife. He also appeared in the film, The Winter’s Tale.

Andrew Steele (Andrew Morton)

Andrew Steele plays Andrew Morton in The Crown Season 5, and has appeared in a variety of shows. He had a small role in the popular Starz series, Outlander , and appeared in minor guest roles in The Royals, PhoneShope, Doctors, and more. He also portrayed Elliot on Free Rein.

Humayun Saeed (Hasnat Khan)

Last but not least, we have Humayun Saeed, who plays Hasnat Khan in The Crown Season 5. Saeed has appeared in several films and TV productions across the world, but this will be his first major role in a British television series, so it’ll be super interesting to see where he goes next.

With so many amazing actors and actresses, it’s no wonder you’ve seen them in so many different things. And, I’m sure after Season 5 of The Crown, you’ll only continue to see them more.

The Crown Season 5 arrives on Netflix on Wednesday, November 9 (opens in new tab).