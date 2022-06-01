The Flight Attendant Season 3? What Kaley Cuoco Says Now About The Show’s Fate At HBO Max

Fans of Kaley Cuoco’s thrilling dramedy, The Flight Attendant, saw the second season of one of the best HBO Max shows wrap up recently. And, while many are still likely thinking about how Cuoco’s Cassie made it through that surprising The Flight Attendant Season 2 ending , you can bet that many others have already moved on to hoping for a third season. Now, Cuoco has now opened up about her thoughts on making another season of her hit series.

What Did Kaley Cuoco Say About Making The Flight Attendant Season 3?

While Kaley Cuoco has certainly seen great professional success before, as she was a member of The Big Bang Theory cast for its entire run, The Flight Attendant has brought her the most acclaim of her career. Cuoco nabbed her first Emmy nomination (and her first Golden Globe nod ) as an actor for her part as “thrill addict” Cassie Bowden, so it would be natural to assume that Cuoco is eager to return for more high flying adventures. But, as she recently told People :

Now, I'm like, 'Well, we did two. We should probably be done.' And I think I've been outnumbered with that thought. There's definitely interest in doing a third season. I think for me, at this moment, the plane has landed. I think I need a minute. I just kind of feel like we just ended. Some of my favorite shows on TV take some time to come back, and then I get very excited about a new season. I want to make sure that the fans are excited and that we're not pushing it too hard.

I know that this sounds like totally bad news, but let’s think about what Cuoco is saying here. First of all, she’d like a bit of a break, at least from Cassie’s life, and if you’ve seen the past two seasons of The Flight Attendant, you can probably understand why. She’s had to deal with some heavy stuff on the show, which Cuoco also executive produces and worked hard to bring to television in the first place, and it’s understandable that with several other projects now on Cuoco’s plate she’d like to focus on something else for a bit.

Also, while she knows that fans, the streamer, and possibly others who work on the series would like to continue, Cuoco also sounds like she wants to make sure that they aren’t forcing the story just to keep things going. Showrunner Steve Yockey had said something similar when asked about The Flight Attendant Season 3, and noted that they have no problem coming up with wild cases for Cassie to get involved in, but that “it’s harder to tell her emotional story.” Cuoco continued:

I mean, we've done so much this season. Even in the eight episodes, we've done so much story that I'm thinking, Well, what could we do next? So it's going to take a lot of thought to make sure if we go back that it's better than the last two, which is very hard to do. I think the writers and the team did a really beautiful job in tying it up in a pretty bow. But if you had to open the bow, it would be okay.