The Flight Attendant Season 3? What Kaley Cuoco Says Now About The Show’s Fate At HBO Max
Here's what Kaley Cuoco said about bringing The Flight Attendant Season 3 to fans.
Fans of Kaley Cuoco’s thrilling dramedy, The Flight Attendant, saw the second season of one of the best HBO Max shows wrap up recently. And, while many are still likely thinking about how Cuoco’s Cassie made it through that surprising The Flight Attendant Season 2 ending, you can bet that many others have already moved on to hoping for a third season. Now, Cuoco has now opened up about her thoughts on making another season of her hit series.
What Did Kaley Cuoco Say About Making The Flight Attendant Season 3?
While Kaley Cuoco has certainly seen great professional success before, as she was a member of The Big Bang Theory cast for its entire run, The Flight Attendant has brought her the most acclaim of her career. Cuoco nabbed her first Emmy nomination (and her first Golden Globe nod) as an actor for her part as “thrill addict” Cassie Bowden, so it would be natural to assume that Cuoco is eager to return for more high flying adventures. But, as she recently told People:
I know that this sounds like totally bad news, but let’s think about what Cuoco is saying here. First of all, she’d like a bit of a break, at least from Cassie’s life, and if you’ve seen the past two seasons of The Flight Attendant, you can probably understand why. She’s had to deal with some heavy stuff on the show, which Cuoco also executive produces and worked hard to bring to television in the first place, and it’s understandable that with several other projects now on Cuoco’s plate she’d like to focus on something else for a bit.
Also, while she knows that fans, the streamer, and possibly others who work on the series would like to continue, Cuoco also sounds like she wants to make sure that they aren’t forcing the story just to keep things going. Showrunner Steve Yockey had said something similar when asked about The Flight Attendant Season 3, and noted that they have no problem coming up with wild cases for Cassie to get involved in, but that “it’s harder to tell her emotional story.” Cuoco continued:
See? Kaley Cuoco isn’t actually against the idea of bringing viewers more, she just wants to make sure they have a solid story in place for Cassie if they do it. After all, let’s not forget that The Flight Attendant Season 1 plot was based on the book of the same name, so they hard to start basically from scratch to give us the second season. There’s no harm in delighting in what we have of The Flight Attendant so far, and waiting to see if Cuoco, Yockey and the rest of their team can come up with a story deserving of a third season.
