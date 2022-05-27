Will Kaley Cuoco’s The Flight Attendant Get A Season 3 On HBO Max? Here’s The Latest From The Showrunner
By Corey Chichizola published
The Flight Attendant just ended its second season on HBO Max.
Since HBO Max was launched back in May of 2020, a bunch of thrilling original content has hit the streaming service. One of the most successful projects is The Flight Attendant starring Kaley Cuoco, with Season 1 earning her Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. The second season just finished, but will The Flight Attendant get a Season 3 on HBO Max? Here’s the latest from the showrunner.
Season 2 of The Flight Attendant just wrapped up, ending another story starring Kaley Cuoco’s protagonist Cassie. While that finale only recently dropped on HBO Max, some fans are already wondering if the dramedy will be back for a third installment. Showrunner Steve Yockey was recently asked by THR is Cassie’s story has come to an end, responding with:
Well, there you have it. The Flight Attendant hasn’t been renewed for Season 3 just yet, and Steve Yockey and company have a very particular approach to the show’s story. The second season completed up a chapter for the character famously played by Kaley Cuoco, and there needs to be another emotional chapter for Cassie in order for a third season to work. We’ll just have to wait and see if there are any announcements by HBO.
Steve Yockey’s comments might be surprising to some fans out there, who might be assuming that he and the Flight Attendant cast and crew would be ready to dive back into the series for Season 3. While it’s still very possible that another season might come in the future, it was important that the first two ended in a satisfying way.
Season 2 of The Flight Attendant picked up a year after the events of Season 1, and followed as Cassie attempted to continue working for the FBI, while also maintaining her newly found sobriety. And while she wasn’t trying to figure out what happened after she blacked out, Cassie found that a double of hers was attempting to frame her for various international crimes. We also got to know more about her family trauma, especially related to her mother played by Sharon Stone.
The first two seasons of The Flight Attendant are currently available in their entirety on HBO Max. Be sure to check out the midseason premiere list to plan your next binge watch.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.