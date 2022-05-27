Will Kaley Cuoco’s The Flight Attendant Get A Season 3 On HBO Max? Here’s The Latest From The Showrunner

Since HBO Max was launched back in May of 2020, a bunch of thrilling original content has hit the streaming service. One of the most successful projects is The Flight Attendant starring Kaley Cuoco , with Season 1 earning her Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. The second season just finished, but will The Flight Attendant get a Season 3 on HBO Max? Here’s the latest from the showrunner.

Season 2 of The Flight Attendant just wrapped up, ending another story starring Kaley Cuoco’s protagonist Cassie. While that finale only recently dropped on HBO Max, some fans are already wondering if the dramedy will be back for a third installment. Showrunner Steve Yockey was recently asked by THR is Cassie’s story has come to an end, responding with:

Our goal, and I hate to say this, but our goal is to make sure when we get to the end of each season, that could be the end; that people will feel satisfied and emotionally with her, where she’s off to next. So, I feel like as long as we could keep coming up with solid emotional stories to tell for her, I think we can keep coming up with crazy international incidents to put her in the middle of. It’s harder to tell her emotional story. There’s more to tell, but our goal is always to make sure at the end of each season, that it feels like, ‘OK, if that’s the end, then we feel good about it.’

Well, there you have it. The Flight Attendant hasn’t been renewed for Season 3 just yet, and Steve Yockey and company have a very particular approach to the show’s story. The second season completed up a chapter for the character famously played by Kaley Cuoco , and there needs to be another emotional chapter for Cassie in order for a third season to work. We’ll just have to wait and see if there are any announcements by HBO.

Steve Yockey’s comments might be surprising to some fans out there, who might be assuming that he and the Flight Attendant cast and crew would be ready to dive back into the series for Season 3. While it’s still very possible that another season might come in the future, it was important that the first two ended in a satisfying way.

Season 2 of The Flight Attendant picked up a year after the events of Season 1, and followed as Cassie attempted to continue working for the FBI, while also maintaining her newly found sobriety. And while she wasn’t trying to figure out what happened after she blacked out, Cassie found that a double of hers was attempting to frame her for various international crimes. We also got to know more about her family trauma, especially related to her mother played by Sharon Stone .