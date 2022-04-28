The Handmaid's Tale Star Elisabeth Moss Shares First Take On Season 5, And I Can't Wait

Season 4 of Hulu’s hit series The Handmaid’s Tale dropped almost a year ago, and as the fifth season draws closer, more anticipation surrounding it is getting heightened. Star Elisabeth Moss recently opened up about her take on Season 5, and it’s making me excited.

While promoting upcoming Apple TV+ thriller Shining Girls with TVLine, Elisabeth Moss, who portrays June Osborne on The Handmaid’s Tale, was asked about the fifth season of the Hulu series. Although there has yet to be a premiere date, Moss is as excited as ever:

I will say that the season itself is possibly one of the wilder rides that we’ve had. Some seasons a lot happens, some seasons not as much happens. This season is like I almost can’t keep up. And it’s not lip service. I truly mean, I almost can’t keep up with the amount of activity that’s happening. So that’s been exciting, and it’s been challenging, of course, because it means that we’re working really hard and we’re on location a lot. Never a dull moment is the way I would say.

It sounds like Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale will be pulling out all the stops. Even with little information about it, Moss’ words make me so excited about what could happen in the upcoming episodes. Considering the Season 4 finale involved the exit of Joseph Fiennes’ Commander Fred Waterford, it will be interesting to see the aftermath of that. Not only that, but Moss revealed that she will indeed direct the first two episodes of the season.

With a premiere date for Season 5 still unknown, fans have plenty of time to speculate and make theories for what exactly Elisabeth Moss is talking about. Though it seems like anything can happen in the upcoming season, it’s just a matter of when and how.

With Joseph Fiennes exiting the series in Season 4, Christine Ko is joining the cast in a recurring role. The Dave actress will portray Lily, a refugee-turned-resistance leader in Canada. How she will interact with the rest of the characters will be something to look forward to, and whether or not this role could turn into something bigger.

When The Handmaid’s Tale first premiered on Hulu in 2017, it blew people out of the water. That first season won eight Emmys and took home a few more the following two seasons. However, last year it less successful. Despite having the third-most nominations with 21, behind Disney+’s WandaVision and Netflix’s The Crown, the Hulu dystopian went home empty-handed for the first time.

Hopefully, the show will see more success with Season 5, as it looks to be the wildest one yet. It’s hard to tell when Hulu will finally announce a premiere date, but fingers crossed it’s soon since it’s been too long since Season 4.

