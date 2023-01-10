The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker: 5 Things To Know Before You Watch The New Netflix Documentary

In February 2013, a seemingly normal news report about a car crash and alleged vehicular assault in Fresno, California, became one of the most viral videos on the internet, turning the supposed hero of the day into a media sensation known as Kai the Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker. In the days, weeks, and months following the incident, the nomadic hero was sought out by reality TV producers, late night talk shows, and news stations around the world, who all wanted to tell his story. But then the story took a shocking turn…

Continuing with its trend of producing outstanding true crime shows , Netflix released the The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker in January 2023, a new documentary breaking down how Kai, real name Caleb Lawrence McGilvary, went from modern folk hero to accused murderer all in the span of a few months. If you haven’t heard about one of the most hard-to-believe Netflix new releases , or have questions before watching, don’t worry, because we’ve put together a quick list of things to know.

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker Breaks Down How Kai Lawrence Saved Bystanders From A Vicious Attack

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker starts the same way Kai Lawrence’s history as a viral internet sensation began: the February 1, 2013 car wreck and assault of multiple people that was stopped by Kai when he hit the attacker over the head with the blunt side of a hatchet. This portion of the documentary is told primarily by KMPH reporter Jessob Reisbeck, who first interviewed the hitchhiker and later uploaded the footage to YouTube, where the story took off overnight.

What follows is an intensive breakdown of Kai Lawrence and unprecedented media coverage that followed in the wake of the ordeal, with producers from Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Jimmy Kimmel Live traveling across the state to find the folk hero and tell his story. But this was just the beginning.

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker Also Dives Into The Murder Of Joseph Galfy

While the early part of The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker focuses on how Kai Lawrence saved bystanders from a vicious attack, the final portion of the 2023 Netflix release focuses on the darker side of Kai’s story, one where he was arrested in connection with the brutal murder of New Jersey attorney Joseph Galfy in May 2013, just three months after he first became “internet famous.”

This final section of the documentary is almost presented in a completely different style, one that is less bubbly and flashy and instead a more hard-boiled true crime investigation.

Kai’s Story Is Told Through Interviews With Members Of The Media, His Family And Authorities Who Sought To Arrest Him

While the documentary does include interviews with Kai Lawrence (from news stories, media appearances, and interrogations), the majority of the story is told by various reporters, Reality TV producers, and family members who spent a considerable amount of time with him. This also includes interviews with the member of a band and owner of a music venue who had a less-than-ideal experience with the eventual convicted murderer between the two major incidents in 2013.

The final portion of the documentary also features extensive interviews with the authorities who investigated the murder of Joseph Galfy and eventually brought Kai to justice for his crimes.

The Documentary Has A Runtime Of Around 85 Minutes

Unlike some of the trending Netflix titles like the sprawling Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street , The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker has a runtime of around 85 minutes, meaning you can watch it from beginning to end in less than two hours. However, there is a lot of information squeezed into that short runtime.

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker Is Rated TV-MA

As is to be expected with a true crime documentary of this nature, The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker carries a TV-MA rating. In the documentary’s description on Netflix, this rating was given due to there being multiple references to sexual violence, language, and smoking.

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker is currently available to stream for anyone with an active Netflix subscription . If you are looking to get the most out of your account , you should check out the updated list of the best movies on Netflix for hours upon hours of entertainment.