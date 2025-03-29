Critics Have Seen The Life List, And They’re Split Over Sofia Carson’s ‘Inspiring’ But ‘Sluggish’ Rom-Com
New Netflix movie available to stream now.
Former Disney star Sofia Carson has grown up to make quite a name for herself on Netflix. After emotionally wrecking audiences with Purple Hearts in 2022, she appeared in 2024’s Carry-On, and next up on the 2025 movie calendar she stars in the rom-com The Life List. Critics were able to stream the new Netflix movie ahead of its March 28 release, so should you add this one to watch this weekend? Let’s see what critics are saying.
Sofia Carson stars as Alex Rose, who — after the death of her mother (Connie Britton) — decides to revisit her list of childhood aspirations, only for the project to take her on an unexpected journey. Rachel Labonte of ScreenRant says she was charmed by the heartwarming dramedy that solidifies Carson’s partnership with the streamer. The critic rates it a 6 out of 10, writing:
Isabella Soares of Collider also gives it a 6 out of 10, writing that while The Life List — streaming now with a Netflix subscription — is a simple and sweet movie, viewers may find themselves rolling their eyes at the predictable plot, underdeveloped subplots and lack of chemistry between Alex and the men she’s involved with. Soares says:
John Serba of Decider says “Stream It,” because even though there’s no reason for this movie to be longer than 2 hours, the characters are pleasant enough to spend that amount of time with. Serba continues:
Caroline Siede of A.V. Club grades the “dull romantic tearjerker” a C, writing that Netflix has now moved into Lifetime territory by producing weepy, romantic melodramas. In Siede’s words:
Ema Sasic of Next Best Picture also does not fully recommend The Life List, as she calls it an “aggressively okay film,” that despite its nice message fails to show any flair or personality. Basically a good movie to fold laundry to. Sasic gives it 4 out of 10 and says:
The Life List definitely has its faults, according to critics, and holds a 36% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, if you’re a fan of Sofia Carson or think Netflix’s rom-coms are some of the best romantic comedies, give it a shot and draw your own conclusion.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
After ‘Tickling’ Pete Davidson On Netflix Talk Show, Comedian Issues An Apology To Him
I Can't Believe They Had To Soundproof One Of Queen Charlotte's Wigs For Bridgerton, But The Reason Behind It Makes Sense