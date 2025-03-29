Critics Have Seen The Life List, And They’re Split Over Sofia Carson’s ‘Inspiring’ But ‘Sluggish’ Rom-Com

Former Disney star Sofia Carson has grown up to make quite a name for herself on Netflix. After emotionally wrecking audiences with Purple Hearts in 2022, she appeared in 2024’s Carry-On, and next up on the 2025 movie calendar she stars in the rom-com The Life List. Critics were able to stream the new Netflix movie ahead of its March 28 release, so should you add this one to watch this weekend? Let’s see what critics are saying.

Sofia Carson stars as Alex Rose, who — after the death of her mother (Connie Britton) — decides to revisit her list of childhood aspirations, only for the project to take her on an unexpected journey. Rachel Labonte of ScreenRant says she was charmed by the heartwarming dramedy that solidifies Carson’s partnership with the streamer. The critic rates it a 6 out of 10, writing:

While The Life List can't entirely avoid some shallowness, I found myself quite charmed by it. There's an inherent coziness within the production that, in a way, made it the perfect movie for a quiet Sunday night. While I'm not entirely sure that it's one I'll ever revisit, it has its charms, and I'm certain it will resonate with plenty of viewers. A lot of its success comes down to Sofia Carson, who seems to be quietly becoming one of the streaming service's most valuable stars.

Isabella Soares of Collider also gives it a 6 out of 10, writing that while The Life List — streaming now with a Netflix subscription — is a simple and sweet movie, viewers may find themselves rolling their eyes at the predictable plot, underdeveloped subplots and lack of chemistry between Alex and the men she’s involved with. Soares says:

This endearing premise, with a mother continuing to check in on her daughter posthumously, is the main draw for Carson's latest collaboration with Netflix. Yet, the film also doesn't shy away from threading into romance territory. A love triangle is interwoven with Alex's journey to accomplish all the items on her bucket list, adding a dose of messiness to her path to self-discovery. Balancing romance and grief, The Life List proves to be the type of feel-good fluff you'd expect it to be. Still, that doesn't mean you shouldn't tag along.

John Serba of Decider says “Stream It,” because even though there’s no reason for this movie to be longer than 2 hours, the characters are pleasant enough to spend that amount of time with. Serba continues:

The ever-endearing former Disney Channel staple Carson is capable of bearing the load of its light comedy and middleweight drama, even when the character written for her is about a quarter-shade shy of being a recognizable three-dimensional human being. Crucially, the film tips more toward the drama portion of dramedy via Alex’s assertion of her goals — she isn’t jumping through hoops just for material rewards, but because she understands the wisdom her mother espouses. Carson’s easygoing chemistry with Allen just might win you over.

Caroline Siede of A.V. Club grades the “dull romantic tearjerker” a C, writing that Netflix has now moved into Lifetime territory by producing weepy, romantic melodramas. In Siede’s words:

At two hours, The Life List is overlong and filled with subplots that may have been meaningful in the novel, but just muddy the waters here. (That includes a women’s shelter that inexplicably has a classroom for high school students, and a romantic rival who quite literally wanders off screen the second she’s no longer needed.) While The Life List gets better as it goes along, it demands a high tolerance for sluggish filmmaking before it gets to the stronger stuff.

Ema Sasic of Next Best Picture also does not fully recommend The Life List, as she calls it an “aggressively okay film,” that despite its nice message fails to show any flair or personality. Basically a good movie to fold laundry to. Sasic gives it 4 out of 10 and says:

The Life List may have an inspiring message for its viewers, but the way it tells this story is anything but. With little flair, flat characters, and a script that pretty much writes itself, it’s another unmemorable Netflix film that joins the abyss of forgotten-about movies on the streaming platform. It’s a shame, given the lovely on-screen relationship between Carson and Allen and the life-affirming reminder in this story. Maybe it will encourage the cast and crew to put down ‘make a better movie’ on their own life lists in the future.

The Life List definitely has its faults, according to critics, and holds a 36% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, if you’re a fan of Sofia Carson or think Netflix’s rom-coms are some of the best romantic comedies, give it a shot and draw your own conclusion.