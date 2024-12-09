The Office Just Gifted Fans A Previously Unseen 'That's What She Said' Joke In Deleted Christmas Ep Scene, And I Think It's A Banger

Even when there are some of the best Christmas movies airing on TV and plenty to look forward to on the 2025 TV schedule, you have to binge The Office. For those who need an excuse, however, there's a new batch of superfan episodes coming for those with a Peacock subscription, and lots of deleted scenes like one that features a rare (and great) "That's What She Said" joke from a holiday episode that was crafted in the post-Michael Scott era.

Fans will soon be able to rewatch all their favorite moments from Season 8 via The Office: Superfan Episodes and have access to over two hours of extended episode footage. To celebrate that, Peacock went ahead and shared a cold open from the holiday episode "Christmas Wishes," and it's an absolute banger. Give it a watch:

The Office: Superfan Episodes, Season 8: Never-before-seen cold open from “Christmas Wishes” - YouTube Watch On

It's a shame this deleted scene didn't make the final cut, especially given that joke John Krasinski's Jim gets in there. "That what she said" is one of the iconic Michael Scott quotes that's most associated with his character, so it almost feels a little jarring to hear Jim make such a joke. Still, I appreciate it all the same, and maybe it would've knocked the episode up the list on our favorite Christmas episodes of The Office.

I have to say that I'm a little sad to see this scene was cut, especially with how well it works for Andy. Of course, the man who thrives on re-living his days as part of the Cornell a capella group "Here Comes Treble" is going to be an absolute miser when it comes to something as fun as Christmas carols. It's another instance of those scenarios on The Office that is funny because it's not your job, and if it was it would be a living nightmare.

With all of that said, is this better than the original cold open of "Christmas Wishes," in which Stanley went on a rant about why every holiday party has to have a bizarre theme? I think maybe with a bit more polish and some different lines, it could've been but, as it stands, I think the show was right to go with Stanley's rant.

If nothing else, I certainly feel compelled to check out these superfan episodes, especially as we see more and more of the Office cast appear on other shows. Plus, I've only heard great things about the Super Fan episodes iteration on Peacock, which has featured fun facts from Will Ferrell about his arc and more. If you're someone who loves the classic NBC sitcom and you aren't streaming these special episodes, this holiday season would be the perfect time to start.

So check out the latest batch of The Office: Superfan Episodes on Peacock. I'll be doing so just to take in the superb holiday episodes again, but I'm also excited to see which Season 8 episodes are highlighted in this batch.