What’s Going On With The Old Guard 2? How Reshoots Are Factoring Into Its Delay

The Old Guard was a near-instant hit when it debuted on Netflix. A sequel was announced in short order, as is to be expected for a film that was one of the top-viewed products on Netflix at the time. However, it’s now been four years since the first movie came out, and two since filming on the upcoming Netflix movie wrapped, so just what's going on with The Old Guard 2?

The Old Guard was a movie that Netflix was apparently eyeing as a franchise even before the first movie was released, which makes the fact that the sequel has taken this long even more unusual. Earlier this year, Charlize Theron confirmed that The Old Guard 2 had completed filming in 2022, but said that changes at Netflix had caused a delay in post-production. However, that’s apparently not all that’s going on.

Reshoots Are Coming For The Old Guard 2

What’s On Netflix reports that reshoots for The Old Guard 2 are now scheduled for next month in Vancouver. This means that the film is likely still several months away from being completed at the very least. Even if post-production is close to being complete on the movie as it exists now, that kind of work will need to be done again after reshoots are completed.

There are no specifics on the reshoots or what they will entrail. Reshoots happening this late certainly could mean that the movie is undergoing some significant changes due to a feeling that plotlines or characters aren’t working as they were supposed to.

However, it’s equally possible that the shorts being undertaken are simple pick-ups and that the delay in post-production Charlize Theron mentioned simply resulted in it taking until now to know what additional shots would be needed.

When We Could Finally See The Old Guard 2

Fans are often leery of reshoots because while almost every major release goes through them, they give an implication that something is “wrong” with the movie that needs to be “fixed.” In this case, the reshoots are reportedly only scheduled to last about 10 days, and if something was being changed drastically for The Old Guard 2, things would likely take longer than that.

No release date had ever been given for The Old Guard 2 by Netflix. This means the film has technically never been delayed. The first movie was released in July 2020, and if The Old Guard 2 was a theatrical release, we would expect a similar release date for the sequel. That means summer 2025 is when everybody with a Netflix subscription should probably expect the sequel. Having said that, if the reshoots aren’t too significant, the movie will probably be ready to go much sooner, so an early 2025 release date is possible.