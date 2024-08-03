The Orville's Scott Grimes Reportedly Dropped A Huge Update About Season 4, And I'm So Excited

It's been a while since fans have heard any updates regarding whether or not The Orville has been cancelled or renewed for Season 4. Creator and star Seth MacFarlane has repeatedly given fans hope that it will return. However, given his busy work schedule, there have been some big questions in terms of how long avid viewers might have to wait to see the new episodes. Now, we have what appears to be a massive update from series star Scott Grimes, and I'm so excited and hopeful that this will pan out.

There's no word of The Orville popping up on the 2024 TV Schedule, which is likely disheartening to fans who are Hulu subscription holders. Yet it would seem that there's good news when it comes to a timetable for the series' next chapter. Here's what Scott Grimes recently had to say about the show during a fan convention and why it's the biggest news of the year thus far for those who have been waiting to see it renewed.

Scott Grimes recently performed a show at Star Trek Las Vegas, where stars of The Orville are often welcomed because of the similarities between the two franchises. During his performance, many like X's @Tyranicus and @ParksAndCons tweeted out that the actor made a comment about the status of his sci-fi show. Apparently, Grimes specifically claimed that Season 4 will start filming in 2025. Take a look at TrekProfiles' post:

Scott Grimes just put out that #TheOrville will start shooting a new season after New Years sometime #STLV pic.twitter.com/47ffN0EtmpAugust 3, 2024

So, three months after Peter Macon expressed hope for a renewal, Scott Grimes provided the alleged start date for production on The Orville Season 4. Needless to say, this is huge for fans of the franchise, who have waited two years since the release of "Future Unknown" -- an installment that left the fate of the show in question.

Why I'm Cautiously Excited, But Still Waiting For More Answers

While Scott Grimes seemingly didn't go into details about who or where he heard the news about The Orville filming from, it's worth noting he has a pretty good relationship with Seth MacFarlane. They've worked for years together on American Dad! long before the sci-fi series was even around. Not only that, but Grimes is a part of the cast of Peacock's Ted, which was renewed for Season 2. So, if there was someone who would be around the creative enough to hear that information, it would be Grimes.

Unfortunately, one actor sharing a supposed start date for production is not an official confirmation. We don't have any updates from Disney or Hulu about whether the series will return. However, it is worth noting that D23 -- the House of Mouse's massive entertainment expo in Anaheim -- is just around the corner. So could Scott Grimes' declaration be backed up by the streamer at the event this coming? We won't know until it happens, but I'm eager to find out.

For now, The Orville is available to stream if you have Hulu or a Disney+ subscription. As a fan of sci-fi television, I'm stoked about the possibility of seeing another season , and I know I'm not the only one.