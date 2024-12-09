The Penguin Scored Big Golden Globes Nominations, But It Has Me Asking A Big Season 2 Question

It's hard to look at the 2025 TV schedule and not think about how hard it'll be to measure up to what we saw in 2024. The Penguin led the pack in a strong year for TV, and the latest nominations from the Golden Globes show that as will future nominations from upcoming award shows . With all that said, there's something about this latest round of award nods for the show that has me asking a major question about Season 2.

From what I've personally seen, there are plenty of fans who watched the Batman spinoff series on HBO or with their Max subscription and now want another season. As of right now, we have no idea if that is going to happen, outside of comments from EP Matt Reeves about ongoing discussions . Now, with this batch of awards, we may have a better idea of what the plan is for the series moving forward, assuming we're not reading too much into stuff.

The Penguin Was Nominated For Multiple Golden Globes

As expected, The Penguin snagged three key award nominations for the upcoming Golden Globe Awards, which are set to air on January 5th on CBS and Paramount+. For those who missed the announcements, here's what the series is up for:

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television - Cristin Milioti

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television - Colin Farrell

I don't think any of those are a surprise, especially when it comes to Cristin Milioti receiving a nomination after her phenomenal performance as Sofia Gigante. Sofia's tragic ending was the icing on the cake for this series, and how can we not acknowledge Colin Farrell essentially transforming into another person for such a memorable role? I have zero issues with the nominations, but the category they're attached to makes me curious about what lies ahead.

Does The Penguin Being Nominated In The Limited/Anthology Category Tell Us About Current Plans For Season 2?

Seeing The Penguin receive nominations in a limited/anthology category might tell us all we need to know about DC Studios' current thinking in regard to whether or not this show moves forward for Season 2. Granted, I don't think being nominated for a category means a show is beholden to never having a second season. Still, I don't know if HBO puts the series in that category if a second season is being discussed internally.

Another details to consider is the "Anthology" tag, which does call back to Matt Reeves' comments about discussions regarding other show ideas. Maybe the creative team will highlight another villain from the Batman universe in a follow-up show because I'm not sure they're going to continue getting Colin Farrell to suit up as Penguin for additional seasons. I don't know what the future holds beyond the highly anticipated The Batman: Part II in 2026, and I am very excited about that, regardless of what happens to this show.

Check out The Penguin on Max now. I'm itching for a rewatch, but I still have other shows I missed in 2024 to catch up on. So I'm hoping that by the time I finally get around to it, fans have some idea of what's in store for Batman-related TV down the road.