The Penguin Showrunner Responded To John Turturro's 'Violence Towards Women' Comments, And Made A Very Logical Point About The Batman's Carmine Falcone

While cinematic universes are very common, there are a few comic book properties that are kept separate. Chief among them is Matt Reeves' The Batman, and that universe has been expanded with the Max series The Penguin. The showrunner has responded to John Turturro's "violence towards women" comments, and made a very logical point about Carmine Falcone.

The Batman Part II is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming DC movies, but luckily we've been able to return to Reeves' Gotham City in The Penguin. While the Falcone crime family is at the heart of the story, Turturro's Carmine Falcone didn't appear in Sofia's flashbacks, with the actor being replaced by Mark Strong. While the 67 year-old actor claimed that was because he didn't like the show's portrayal of violence against women, showrunner Lauren LeFranc spoke to The Wrap about his absence. She said:

I completely respect an actor who doesn’t want to take on a role for whatever their personal reasons. I only want people to join our show who are excited and want to further the story we’re trying to tell. I think Mark Strong did a really fantastic job. He made the character his own and also really honored what John Turturro did.

Strong's version of Falcone only appeared in one episode of The Batman, where Sofia's backstory of betrayal was finally revealed. And it sounds like LeFranc is satisfied with his take on the character, as well as how Carmine was utilized so specifically in The Penguin.

Turturro's comments about The Penguin's violence towards women quickly circulated online, but Lauren LeFranc claimed that his absence in the series "to my knowledge it was due to scheduling conflicts." She also addressed Carmine Falcone's history of violence as shown in The Batman, saying:

Carmine in the movie killed Selina Kyle’s mother and then does try to actively kill Selina, and also kills Annika – Selina’s friend. I think it’s been established, and Matt and I are in agreement on this, that Carmine’s a very violent man and has a violent streak against women.

During The Batman's ending, Falcone was ultimately killed by Paul Dano's Riddler, leaving the leadership of his crime empire up for grabs in The Penguin. What we know about The Batman Part II is very limited, but it'll presumably be influenced by what goes down on The Penguin. And in the most recent episode, the Falcone Family was dissolved, with Sofia instead beginning the Gigante empire, after her late mother's maiden name.

The Penguin has been very well received, which will likely help to buoy excitement for the delayed Batman sequel.