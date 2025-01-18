The Traitors Season 3: An Updated List Of Who Got Banished, Murdered And Who I Think Is Next

BEWARE! Spoilers for the latest episodes of Traitors Season 3, streaming new episodes every Thursday with a Peacock subscription are ahead.

The Traitors Season 3 is here, and I'm all over following it weekly on the 2025 TV schedule. Every week, as the reality stars in the castle try to vote out all the traitors as faithfuls get murdered one by one every night, I'm watching, and I need an outlet to talk about who's being banished, murdered and who might be next! Follow along with me.

As of episode 4, there are 17 total players left in the game, three of which are traitors. Let's talk about who has left the game and who could be on the chopping block.

The Banished

My favorite part of The Traitors is absolutely the banishments. They can be so interesting and spicy to watch, especially when it comes to the banished entering the "Circle of Trust." So far, three players have been banished from the game. Here's the current standings:

Faithfuls: 1 , Traitors: 2

(Image credit: Peacock)

Bob The Drag Queen (RuPaul's Drag Race) : Traitor

Bob went big, and Bob went home! The drag queen seriously gave viewers an absolute show with his run as a traitor, and while I'm sad to see him go in episode 4, he was just caught by too many people, and it felt like his time. Even so, it's clear the castle and all of us viewers will miss him, even though he was out for everyone's money.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Tony Vlachos (Survivor) : Faithful

Tony Vlachos was banished in episode 3 of The Traitors, it seems because players really didn't trust him and like him from the beginning. It's a shame, but he really wasn't doing much to get the other players to build positive connections with him.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Peacock)

Wells Adams (The Bachelorette) : Faithful

Poor Wells! The roundtable took him down at the first roundtable because people felt he was acting weird. However, he was just being himself. It reminds me of when everyone voted out Geraldine in Season 1 early in the game because of her mannerisms.

The Murdered

The murders this season have been so brutal. I'm not ready for more of the cast to go, but the traitors definitely doing their job of are causing chaos with every pick. Here's who have fallen victim to the traitors so far.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Jeremy Collins (Survivor) : Faithful

This was such a loss! Jeremy had proved to be an asset to the faithfuls considering he already had Danielle on his list, but alas, he was buried by the traitors in episode 4. Even Carolyn, a traitor, cried after his murder.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives Of Dubai) : Faithful

Another housewife murdered?!? The Traitors made the decision to off another contestant originally from the Bravo franchise in episode 3, and truly I was so bummed. The Somali model was a ton of fun to have in the castle, between her incredible outfits and a tad clueless commentary. I would have loved to see her reactions and how she played further into the game, but the traitors thought the murder would incite more chaos amongst the group.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives Of New York City) : Faithful

It's never fun to be the first to go, but that was indeed the fate that befell Dorinda Medley in episode 2. After showing off her strong personality and disdain for being left on a raft during a mission, she was murdered by the traitors in an effort to frame Lord Ivar Mountbatten.

Who Will Be Eliminated Next?

So, who will leave the game next? I certainly have my suspicions following the latest episode.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Boston Rob (Survivor) : Traitor

At the end of episode 4, Danielle announced her plan to take down Rob after forcing her and the rest of the roundtable to vote out their fellow traitor, Bob the Drag Queen. If she does go along with it, she has Wes on her side, who was suspecting Rob at the end of episode 4 as well, I could see her getting some others on her side, but she's going to have to be careful, because others have suspected her before and it could turn on her.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Danielle Reyes (Big Brother) : Traitor

Boston Rob was swift about how he took down Bob the Drag Queen in episode 4, so if he feels threatened by Danielle, who's to say he can't get her out, too? I think if Danielle's plan to take down Rob backfires it could blow up in her own face, and she's not exactly the most swift traitor thus far.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Wes Bergmann (The Challenge) : Faithful

If Danielle and the roundtable isn't successful in taking down another traitor by eliminating Rob or Danielle, I can see fingers pointing to Wes in episode 4. Wes started the roundtable in episode 3 by bringing up Nikki, and now that Bob has been revealed as a traitor, some players could see that as him deflecting to a faithful to protect his fellow traitor. Additionally, he has begun to suspect Rob, and considering Rob's powerful performance and ability to get other people on his side, I could see Rob taking him down to deflect from himself next episode as well.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Gabby Windey (The Bachelor) : Faithful

Finally, I fear Gabby Windey could also be in danger of either being murdered or banished due to recent developments in the game. For one, Windey has voted wrong the last two roundtables, between being out for Tony in episode 3 and going for Ciara in at the last roundtable. Even though we know that she's just not catching the right people, it could start to look to others like she's been deflecting from the real traitors. She was also not safe from the murder during the challenge, so I fear she could also be picked to die this round as well.

Check back here next week for updated analysis on the series. I'll be counting the days for episode 5!