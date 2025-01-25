To All The Boys’ Lana Condor And Noah Centineo Are Like Proud Parents Talking About Anna Cathcart’s XO, Kitty, And My Heart Can’t Handle It

The beloved To All the Boys franchise is finally continuing with the second season of XO, Kitty on Netflix's 2025 schedule. Filled to the brim with subtle TATB Easter Eggs, the spinoff series takes fans back to the Korean Independent School of Seoul for Kitty’s second semester with plenty of drama, romance, and family history. This all means Anna Cathcart is taking the lead in the franchise again as Kitty Covey, and now, the OG film's leads, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, are gushing about their on-screen sister and her show like proud parents.

Condor and Centineo were the faces of the beloved teen rom-com trilogy as Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky. Both of them are also coincidentally promoting new projects at the same time as XO, Kitty’s release -- Condor stars in the 2025 film release, Valiant One, while Centineo is about to premiere the second season of his own Netflix show, The Recruit. So, of course, To All the Boys and XO, Kitty have been brought up during their interviews, and they couldn’t stop saying great things about it.

What Lana Condor Said About Her On-Screen Sister And XO, Kitty

Condor and Cathcart just so happened to reunite while promoting their respective projects on New York Live, and it was quite the sight to see. The two actresses could not stop waving at each other and the Lara Jean actress had quite a lot of praise for her on-screen little sister. Basically, the TATB franchise is in good hands, and Condor couldn’t agree more:

Honestly, to be in the studio, like side-by-side, watching her thrive, and absolutely kill the show and like, it makes me emotional because I’m so proud of her and she deserves the entire, entire world. She does such a great job, and like, really, just took the franchise and ran with it in her own way.

Considering Cathcart was just about 14 years old while filming the first movie, it’s probably pretty crazy for Condor to see her at 21 carrying on the franchise with her own show. It’s also sweet hearing how supportive she is, proving that they are sisters not only on-screen but off, and the in-person reunion makes it even better.

What Noah Centineo Said About Reuniting With Anna Cathcart

Speaking of in-person reunions, Noah Centineo guest-starred on Season 2 of XO, Kitty, and fans were as excited as ever to have Peter Kavinsky gracing their screens once again.

While speaking with People, Centineo also couldn’t sing enough praises for Anna Cathcart and seeing her in her element while filming XO, Kitty. And just like that, it’s like I’ve fallen in love with him and Peter all over again:

I love Anna so much. She’s such a hardworking actress and such a professional. She was literally the most hard-working person, most prepared person on all the films for To All the Boys and so when Matt Kaplan, he called me and he said, ‘Hey, you’re shooting in Seoul the same time we are. Would you do this?’ I was like, ‘Absolutely.’ I love Anna so much, and she’s just doing such an incredible job. Anything to support her.

Isn't that just the sweetest thing? It's so wonderful to see these two actors spotlighting Cathcart and praising the work she's doing in the franchise their characters' story started. Truthfully, their comments make them look like proud parents, and I frankly feel the exact same way.

It’s been six years since To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before hit Netflix, and nearly four years since To All the Boys: Always and Forever closed out the trilogy. Now, XO, Kitty is pushing the Covey's stories forward, and we all love to see it!

Of course, fans can always rewatch the films and XO, Kitty with a Netflix subscription to relive that magic, but seeing the love and support from the cast for Cathcart and XO, Kitty might be even better.