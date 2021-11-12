Tom Hanks’ Finch Is Breaking Viewership Records For Apple

If the fate of Tom Hanks’ latest film Finch ran the way it was supposed to, the movie would have seen a theatrical release that could have yielded some exciting results. But as the world of pandemic era movie debuts has shown us, sometimes the streaming route can lead to even more impressive feats. That seems to be exactly what’s happened again, as this rousing robotic road trip has broken viewership records on Apple TV+, giving the platform its most successful movie yet.

Insiders from the Apple TV+ camp reportedly spoke with Deadline , telling the outlet that Finch’s debut was the most watched film in the platform’s history. What’s more, apparently the largest opening weekend for an Apple Original saw the number of viewers double from those shown on opening day. It looks like another win can be chalked up to the partnership of Apple TV+ and Tom Hanks.

Previously, the streaming service saw itself landing a pretty big hit with the World War II drama Greyhound , which also starred Tom Hanks. Delivering a massive weekend victory during what could be considered the summer of pandemic streaming, Apple TV+’s acquisition of the film from Sony as an original title looks to have been the first step in this successful partnership.

Originally set to debut in 2020, Finch started out with a theatrical home with Universal Pictures. A frequent partner with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners, which itself was a key link in the film’s road to getting into production, it was a pretty cozy fit. Even with director Miguel Sapochnik’s film completed at the end of 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic saw those hopes of hitting theaters shifting a bunch of times. In the end, Apple TV+ saw itself winning out on another Hanks-led original, and the results are a beautiful thing, as you can see in the film's trailer.

While Tom Hanks is absolutely a supporter of the theatrical experience , he claimed that Greyhound’s release to Apple TV+ was a victory, as it let people actually see the film. As he now sits on two hit streaming debuts for the platform with Finch, Mr. Hanks has continued to embrace the future, while respecting the past. That’s definitely something to keep in mind with upcoming Tom Hanks movies , as no matter where they’re headed, there’s a good chance that fans will be there to see them when they arrive.