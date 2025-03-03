I've Waited YEARS For Tom Hardy's Havoc, And Couldn't Be More Relieved The Brutal First Teaser Justifies All My Anticipation

Back in April 2021, I wrote about being excited for Havoc , a long-in-the-works Tom Hardy movie directed by Gareth Evans, the guy responsible for iconic action films like The Raid and its ambitious sequel. My colleagues have written about everything we know about Havoc , and there have been updates about it, but we kept wondering if it would actually happen.

Well, that all changed recently when we got a quick look at the upcoming Netflix movie . It’s not a full trailer; hell, it’s a teaser no longer than one of those sizzle reels you see from the best streaming services. Though brief, the Havoc trailer has me even more excited than before. But more than that, the brutal, blood-soaked, and action-packed trailer justifies all that anticipation that’s been running through my veins for all these years.

Yeah, I have to talk about this Havoc teaser…

(Image credit: Netflix)

I'm Not Sure Gareth Evans Could Ever Top His Car Chase From The Raid 2, But Havoc Could Prove Me Wrong

I am obsessed with The Raid 2 and watch various clips from it more often than I’d care to admit. Released in 2014, the sequel to Gareth Evans’ The Raid was essentially the Terminator 2: Judgment Day of crime films in that it took everything from the first movie and made bigger, badder, and more fleshed out.

The massive two-and-a-half-hour runtime also allowed Evans to give audiences some wild ass sequences that went beyond the already badass fight scenes introduced in the first film. This includes an epic car chase sequence involving Iko Uwais’ Rama and cars full of armed goons.

I thought Evans would never be able to make another car chase that could outdo this, but the footage from the Havoc teaser, especially that shot where the camera zooms past a cop car and along the side of a semi, could prove me wrong. It looks flashy, seamless, and potentially bonkers.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Didn't Know I Wanted To See Tom Hardy And Timothy Olyphant Team Up Until Now, But I'm On Board

Timothy Olyphant is going to be in Havoc. I don’t know who he’s playing or how he fits into the story, but I know that he’s going to share the screen with Tom Hardy before everything’s said and done. Going over some context clues from the early part of the teaser (there are what appear to be cops walking up to a crime scene with masks over the lower half of their faces, and we later see similar-looking guys, Olyphant’s character included, walking up to Hardy’s Walker), it looks like these two are going to be more than familiar with one another.

I never knew I wanted to see Tom Hardy and Timothy Olyphant on screen together so badly, yet here I am. I don’t care if they’re friends, enemies, or somewhere in the middle; I just need to see these two talented and prolific actors getting into some kind of trouble.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Tom Hardy's Character Looks Like He's Seen Some Stuff, And I Can't Wait To See Where This Goes

All I know about Tom Hardy’s character, Walker, is that he’s a bruised detective fighting through the criminal underworld after getting caught up in a drug deal gone wrong. Does he have friends? Does he have enemies? I don’t know, but I do get the feeling that he’s seen some stuff over the years.

Like some of Hardy’s best characters from over the years, Walker looks tired, beat up, and morally ambiguous, but also someone who tries to do the right thing, even if that makes a lot of people very angry. Like, what’s going on with Forest Whitaker’s character and why’s he so mad at Walker? I cannot wait to find out.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Know Nothing About The Criminal Underworld In This Movie, But I Fully Trust Gareth Evans' Vision

Gareth Evans is a filmmaker who can shoot a fight scene better than pretty much anyone on the planet, but he’s also an incredible writer who has a knack for building vast criminal underworlds that feel both larger-than-life and totally believable. And while I know next to nothing about the various factions that make up the seedy underbelly of Havoc’s story and setting, Evans has earned my trust, and that of audiences around the world.

Even outside of the Raid movies, Evans has given us films like Merantau and Apostle, as well as the Gangs of London TV show that’s been a big hit for Sky Atlantic in the U.K. and AMC+ here in the States. I’m going to be there on Day One, living and breathing inside this world he’s created for us.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Well, It Looks Like My List Of 'Badass Nightclub Fights' Is About To Get Longer

I love a good nightclub or bar fight scene more than just about anything else in the world of action movies, and it looks like Havoc is going to give me another addition to that list. I don’t know how Tom Hardy’s Walker is going to end up in a big fight in a dark and flashy club, but the teaser trailer hints at some hard-hitting action that has me very excited.

I know Gareth Evans has no problem with these types of scenes, as The Raid 2 had an all-timer. That was over a decade ago, so I cannot wait to see how the visionary director (and action scene coordinator) has evolved since then. Who knows, maybe Havoc will give all those great John Wick fight scenes a run for their money with this one?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Wait, Was That A Washing Machine Being Thrown From A Semi-Truck? Sign Me Up!

There was one moment at the end of the Havoc teaser that I’ve been going back to the most: a shot where it looks like a washing machine is being chucked out of a semi-truck onto a police car. This appears to be during the same chase sequence from the opening of the trailer, but what I know about the scene stops there. That said, I’m down for oversized household appliances being used as weapons in a high-speed chase on a busy road.

Havoc is slated to land on Netflix on April 25th. I've waited YEARS for this, so what's a few weeks more?