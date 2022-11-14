Twitter’s Riled Up After Disney Chooses Not To Push Shangela In New Dancing With The Stars Trailer

Dancing With the Stars is closing in on its finalists, with the stakes higher than ever on the first season to release on Disney+. However, the show has been creating some tension not just in the ballroom, but also online. Fans have not been happy with the fact that they cut out drag queen competitor Shangela from a recent promo.

When the Disney+ series shared a trailer on Twitter to promote the upcoming Semi-Finals, fans couldn’t help but notice that certain semi-finalist was not included. Despite Shangela being part of the first “Drag Diva” couple on the dancing series, DWTS chose not to push the contestant in the footage. In response, one Twitter user wrote:

imagine making a trailer and including every semi-finalist except for ONE and that being the fiercest, most entertaining contestant of the season. anyways, STAN shangela!! pic.twitter.com/Cs5F0UjaNF https://t.co/TtHCUzLVjyNovember 13, 2022 See more

Although Disney has since taken down the trailer, people are not backing down. Fans have rallied behind Shangela, who has been doing pretty well on the series. A Twitter user pointed out that it’s because of her that they know when the show is airing on the 2022 TV schedule:

Shangela is trending as a result of everybody dragging Disney for not showing her in this trailer. And rightly so. Shangela’s posts on this show are the only reason I know it’s airing, and why I bother watching performances from it. Disney did her dirty. https://t.co/cCcJpBgBQZNovember 13, 2022 See more

Shangela and partner Gleb Savchenko have been fan favorites this season, with many viewers hoping they’ll take home the Mirrorball. Though with the way that Shangela was cut out from the trailer, one fan on Twitter is thinking that she will once again be snubbed:

so y’all are going to snub Shangela like this? She’s the winner but we all know who y’all are going to crown based on this… https://t.co/ptJJhoGIZtNovember 13, 2022 See more

Dancing With the Stars has had its fair share of controversies, and the fans are definitely speaking out against this one. The series has been evolving quite a lot over recent seasons, including having its first same-sex pairing with JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson. It’s not known why exactly Disney chose to leave out Shangela from the trailer or if it was just a mistake, but at least they know now that her fans are not ones to be messed with.

Meanwhile, Dancing With the Stars’ first season on Disney+ has been a tough change to get used to, but it’s been an eventful ride, especially for one pro’s quick elimination. Tyra Banks has a new co-host in former contestant Alfonso Ribeiro, and while not everyone likes them, it’s been interesting to see how they do together while DWTS has been at its new home.

With the Season 31 finals next week, it’ll be down to the wire to see who will win the coveted Mirrorball trophy. While it is literally anyone’s game at this point in the competition, it would be nice to see Shangela take it home despite being left out of a trailer.

Don’t miss the Semi-Finals of Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars on Monday, November 14 at 8 p.m. EST on Disney+ with a subscription! Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what to look out for in the remaining weeks of the year, and the 2023 premiere schedule to start planning ahead for the new year.