Two Netflix Actors Are Dead And Others Are Injured Following Car Crash

One of the many shows on Netflix is currently facing a truly tragic situation. Some of the cast and crew of The Chosen One – a drama series that’s been on the streaming service for a few years now – are reported to have been involved in a serious automobile accident. Said situation has resulted in the death of two stars and has also left others injured.

Cast and crew members were reportedly riding in a van near the Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula when the vehicle crashed, according to The Hollywood Reporter . As stated by the trade, local news media report that the severe accident took place on Thursday, June 16. At the time, the vehicle was apparently travelling in a desert area before running off the road and flipping.

The two victims of the accident were not immediately identified, though their names were formally given by the Baja California Department of Culture on Friday. Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar were revealed to have died in the accident. It’s also said that six other cast and crew members were injured and, as of this writing, they have not been named.

The Chosen One is adapted from a comic book series written by Mark Milllar (who produced Jupiter’s Legacy for the streamer) and Peter Gross. The show (only available to those with a Netflix subscription) centers on a child who learns that he’s the returned Jesus Christ and must do what he can to save humanity. The series debuted with a six-episode first season in 2019 and returned later that year with six additional episodes. When the crash occurred, the cast and crew were working on the new season in the Santa Rosalia area.

The show is one of the more intriguing productions to result from Netflix’s acquisition of Millarworld. The adaptation, which heavily features both English and Spanish, is executive-produced by Raphael Draccon and Carolina Munhóz and has been filmed mostly in Brazil.

As of this writing, Netflix has not provided a statement regarding how production on the new season will be impacted by this tragic development. Casting calls have revealed, however, that the drama series is being taped by an unnamed production company. Per Variety, The Chosen One’s latest season kicked off production back in April.

This unspeakable tragedy is one that really hits hard, and one can only imagine how the rest of the cast and crew are feeling right now. I think that most would agree with me when I say that the most important thing right now is for the team to take a step back, honor their colleagues and then evaluate the best course of action moving forward.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our condolences to the loved ones of Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar during this time. We also send well wishes to those who are currently recovering from injuries.