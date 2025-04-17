'It's The Small Wins.' Reacher's Neagley Spinoff Actress Maria Sten Gets Real About How Little Time Off The Cast Gets, And Dang Girl

Filming Reacher is no joke, and it turns out filming Neagley is the same way. We learned that production had begun on this Reacher spinoff right as Season 3 of the flagship series was airing on the 2025 TV schedule . Now, Neagley’s star Maria Sten has provided an update and revealed how little time off she gets alongside the thing she was finally able to do with her few hours of spare time.

Now, we know filming Reacher is not an easy task. During my interviews with the cast, Olivier Richters told me that both he and Alan Ritchson believed that the Paulie vs. Reacher fight was “the most physically demanding thing” they’d ever done. He also revealed that they’d spend 10 to 14 hours on set per day while filming it. It sounds like Sten’s days on Neagley are long and exhausting, too, as she posted this on her Instagram story:

I already knew working on a show in this universe had to be difficult. I mean, I’ve heard how much Alan Ritchson eats to stay in shape, and he’s not shy about sharing stories about on-set injuries . However, this element of a high-action job like Sten's was something I hadn’t really comprehended.

It’s wild that Sten has had so little time off that she just found time to shave her legs. However, as a woman, I know that you have to plan those showers that include tasks like shaving your legs or washing your hair, because they can be quite time-consuming. So, I get why the actress’s shaving routine may have been thrown out of whack.

However, with little time off, she finally had a moment to take her time and do all the self-care needed. Apparently, that included shaving her legs.

Now, while this lack of free time is a big shock at first, it does make sense. Maria Sten is number one on Neagley’s call sheet, and odds are she’s in almost every scene of the show. So, obviously, her schedule will be incredibly demanding and likely lack lots of downtime.

Plus, I’d bet her work requires more than just being on set, as she has to also learn her lines, stunt choreography and more. Reacher has set a high bar for its spinoff to maintain, and it seems clear to me that Sten is putting in the hard work and the hours to meet these expectations.

I’m sure she’ll do it too. Maria Sten has been appearing here and there in Reacher since Season 1, so she knows exactly what is expected. The only difference now is she’s the lead. And it sounds like being the lead means less free time, more meticulously scheduled downtime, and taking the small self-care wins, like shaving your legs, where you can.