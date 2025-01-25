I Just Found Out An Underrated Ryan Reynolds Thriller Can Be Streamed Right Now On Amazon Prime, And You'll Be On The Edge Of Your Seat With This One

Ryan Reynolds is known for being the funny lead in movies like his best rom-coms, Definitely, Maybe , The Proposal, and Just Friends as well as action films like The Adam Project and The Hitman's Bodyguard. And, of course, you can’t forget about his role as the beloved antihero Deadpool in Marvel's movies . However, I’m psyched to say that I just found out an underrated movie from the actor can be streamed right now with an Amazon Prime subscription, and I guarantee you’ll be on the edge of your seat with this one.

You can’t deny that Ryan Reynolds plays smartass characters with incredible ease. Whether he’s shooting off snappy, funny Deadpool quotes or trying to explain to his younger self how time travel works in The Adam Project in his sarcastic fashion, he's best known for making people laugh.

However, there is one underrated movie starring Ryan Reynolds that I just found out made its way to Amazon Prime, and you won’t be laughing with this one. If anything you’ll be on the edge of your seat when you watch one of Reynolds’ best movies , Buried.

This high-intensity thriller was part of Sundance’s 2010 line-up , and it follows an American truck driver in Iraq after he was attacked by terrorists and wakes up in a coffin that's six feet under. With only a few tools at his disposal, the scared truck driver must find a way to save himself before it’s too late.

Buried is a thriller like no other. It’s one of the best bottle movies where the whole film takes place inside a coffin with Ryan Reynolds. As someone with claustrophobia, the survival thriller felt more like a horror movie due to feeling confined to a small space with the main character.

Now, while the setting and story hooked me, the most memorable part was Ryan Reynolds's performance because it was unlike anything else I've seen from him. His portrayal of a victim buried alive and scared out of his mind still hits me emotionally. The raw vulnerability he brought out in his character made the claustrophobic tension very real and had the power to bring audiences into the nightmare scenario with him.

If you need another reason to add Buried to your streaming schedule , it's worth noting that it has some pretty fresh ratings on Rotten Tomatoes . Critics gave it an 87% with an audience score of 65%. The claustrophobia was noted in many reviews, commending the Ryan Reynolds flick for its intensity and realism. If you're brave enough, I recommend watching the movie in total darkness for the ultimate viewing experience.

I’m so enthused that Ryan Reynold’s underrated thriller Buried is now on Amazon Prime so more people can experience a gripping performance of his outside the superhero and rom-com genre.

The best kind of thrillers you can watch are the ones where you feel the same level of anxiety and intensity a character is feeling in a nightmare situation. And as you watch Buried, prepare to be on the edge of your seat with your mouth agape.