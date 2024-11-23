I’d Been Waiting For An Update On Jensen Ackles’ New Amazon Prime Show, So His Sweet BTS Photos Are Right On Time

Since Supernatural ended four years ago, Jensen Ackles has been busy. He produced prequel series The Winchesters and served as the narrator, joined The Boys as Soldier Boy -- who he'll reprise on the upcoming prequel Vought Rising -- and he's guest-starred on Justin Hartley's Tracker amid the 2024 TV schedule . Now, he’s starring on another Amazon Prime series, Countdown , from Chicago Fire creator Derek Haas. It feels like I’ve been waiting too long for an update, so Ackles' recently released BTS pics are right on time.

It was announced in June that Ackles and Haas were teaming up for the new series. The show follows Ackles’ LAPD officer character, Mark Meachum, as he's recruited to join a secret task force of undercover agents. Few updates have dropped since then, but we're now in luck, thanks to the leading man. He shared some fun BTS pictures on his Instagram, assuring fans, “We are well on our way here and having a blast.” Check out the post for yourself:

From the looks of the pictures, it seems like the cast is having a good time filming. The Smallville alum shared photos of himself and his fellow co-stars, Violett Beane, Uli Latukefu and Elliot Knight, and I am definitely ready to see them all in action. It also looks like Ackles and Knight have been jamming out in between takes, and I so desperately need their characters to have their musical talents. It will also be fun to see Ackles step into another cop role after playing a sheriff on Big Sky.

As of now, a premiere date for Countdown has not been announced, but one would hope that as filming progresses as intended, it may not be long before a date is revealed. It's my hope that the wait for the show will be worth it.

It just seems like Jensen Ackles can’t stop landing roles and new shows. Even though it’s still sad to know he’s no longer playing Dean Winchester, it’s still exciting to see all of the recent work he's done, and I look forward to seeing what he will do. Given that he has a first-look deal with Amazon via his Chaos Machine production banner (which he runs with wife Danneel Ackles), there is likely much more on the way aside from Countdown and Vought Rising.

One would hope that it won't be too long before further updates on the upcoming show arrive. I'm keeping my fingers crossed that it shows up early on the 2025 TV schedule . In the meantime, let's hope that Jensen Ackles and co. drop some additional photos from the set to tide us over.

