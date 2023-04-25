The Boys' Jensen Ackles Is Going Big On Streaming With New Amazon Deal, But What About The Winchesters?

Jensen Ackles has been very busy over the past several years. He has a cowboy-esque role on ABC’s Big Sky, played the part of Soldier Boy on superhero series The Boys and recently served as an EP and the narrator of The Winchesters. As crazy as it sounds, the actor and producer's hands are going to be even fuller than they are now. He and his wife, Danneel Ackles, have signed a new deal with Amazon and, now, have to wonder what this could mean for the aforementioned Supernatural prequel.

How Are Jensen Ackles And His Wife Joining The Amazon Fold?

The Ackles and their Chaos Machine production company have specifically entered a first-look TV deal at Amazon, according to Variety. This move means that the couple are exiting their agreement with Warner Bros. Television. The decision may come as a bit of a surprise, as the two had just re-upped with WBTV for two additional years back in October 2022.

The dissolved agreement with Warner Bros. notably included The Winchesters, which made its debut last fall as part of the 2023 TV schedule. Per the trade, the projects that Chaos Machine had in the works before making the jump won't be affected. However, that doesn't necessarily guarantee that the spinoff prequel series is in the clear.

What Lies Ahead For The Winchesters?

The Winchesters has yet to be renewed and, based on the most recent update from producer Robbie Thompson, he and his team aren't sure what's going on. What is known is that The CW had the option to order more episodes but decided against it and, as a result, the season only ran for 13 episodes. Even so, Jensen Ackles was still hyping up the series and making sure fans tuned in, though whether that form of promotion helps the drama's chances remains to be seen. All the while, the network's new owner, Nexstar, is instituting programming changes. Reports indicate that a cancellation bloodbath is on the way, one that could be similar to the "Red Wedding" that occurred last year.

The flip side of all this is that the deal with Amazon strengthens Jensen Ackles' firmly solidifies his working relationship with the company following his stint on The Boys. There have recently been rumors that he's returning as Soldier Boy for the upcoming fourth season of the superhero series. While nothing is confirmed, one would think that the producers would be open to him reprising his fan-favorite role.

In terms of The Winchesters, if The CW doesn’t renew it, the show could theoretically be being shopped around. The series, which focuses on John and Mary Winchester's adventures in the '70s, seems to have gained a small (but passionate) fanbase. One would think that they would want the show to continue somehow. We'll just have to wait and see how the prequel's network home choose to proceed but, at the very least, Jensen Ackles fans can take comfort in knowing that he'll be crafting new productions down the road.

While you await news on the fate of The Winchesters, you can stream the first season using an HBO Max subscription. Those who'd like to watch The Boys or just want to be prepared for the upcoming content should grab a Prime Video subscription.