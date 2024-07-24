This NFL Sunday Ticket Offer Is One Of The Best Entertainment Deals Out There, And I'm Sold

After the Super Bowl and its funniest commercials have faded from memory each year, football fandom goes into a brief hibernation until events like the NFL Combine and Draft come around in the spring. Then the months-long wait for the new season truly begins, with home viewers weighing the options for how best to follow one’s favorite teams. Well I dare say Verizon just answered that question with its newest discount, which is easily one of the best entertainment deals out there.

The NFL Sunday Ticket Discount

The latest deal stemming from Verizon headquarters is a bonkers offer. The company is currently offering customers a free season of NFL Sunday Ticket, which is the kind of phrase that should have a choir angels singing behind it. Someone aiming to get a Sunday Ticket subscription outside of this deal will be looking at paying $449 for the 18-game season taking place from September-January. Do any other TV deals out there come with $450 in discounts? Not very many, if any do exist.

The plan’s big discount is largely directed at new Verizon customers, but anyone who’s already signed up can also take advantage. The NFL Sunday Ticket deal is available for new premium unlimited mobile customers, or those who add a new line to their existing plans, or for those who buy a select smartphone from the company and sign up for one of their Ultimate plans.

Alternately, new Verizon Home Internet customers are able to take advantage of the savings, so long as they sign on for one of the premium plans. As well, customers who are already part of the Verizon family can still get the Sunday Ticket by upgrading to a different plan.

And for Verizon customers who are already signed on for phone plans and the company’s wireless internet, there’s still money to be saved! While the freebie deal isn’t available, Verizon is still offering a $100 Sunday Ticket discount for current customers who sign up.

Extra Savings For NFL Fans

The above info is solely tied to getting NFL Sunday Ticket for free, but there are other perks for customers who take part. Those who sign up for Verizon’s myHome Internet plans (and who don’t already have a YouTube TV subscription Base Plan) will enjoy a $10 discount on their monthly YouTube TV bill for 12 months. That’ll pretty much knock out the price increase that went into effect in Spring 2023, taking the total down from $72.99/m to $62.99/m.

Even beyond streaming TV, Verizon has more potential offers for football fans. Once customers are signed up, the Verizon Access section of the website and mobile app will be able to score tickets to NFL games throughout the entire season. It’s currently unknown whether that will include discounts or specified availability for certain sections, but either way, it’s another interesting way to get football fans onboard.

Verizone's MyHome internet branding launched in June, and this NFL deal isn't the first money-saving offer that the telecommunications giant put out there. A week prior, it announced a deal giving Verizon customers free Netflix subscriptions and Peacock subscriptions. for a full year, amounting to around $275 in savings. Not too shabby at all, especially since NFL games will be streamed on Netflix in the future as well.

Gone are the days of DirecTV fumbling the ball with Sunday Ticket, thankfully. Having immediately signed on for YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket when it was available, I was definitely more impressed with the company's layout as opposed to how the aforementioned satellite company handled things, and you can bet I'll be taking advantage of this offer ahead of the new season's start in September.