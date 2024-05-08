This Video Of Jerry Seinfeld Answering Questions About Pop Tarts Is Almost As Good As Unfrosted Itself

Pop-Tarts are a staple of the American breakfast table, and as such have the tendency to inspire a lot of opinions and questions. So who better to answer those questions than breakfast enthusiast and star/co-writer/director of the 2024 movie Unfrosted, Jerry Seinfeld? Are his answers anywhere near official Kellogg’s corporate knowledge? Not at all. However, they’re almost as hysterical as the movie that this video is marketing to the world.

Thanks to a Netflix promotion that saw Jerry sitting down to a fresh box of concerns, the Seinfeld legend addressed those concerns with the brand of comedy you’d expect. Take a look at this bout of Unfrosted-inspired chaos, below:

Before we dig too far into things, can we first admit that having Jerry Seinfeld riff on Pop-Tarts just feels right? As I noted in my Unfrosted review , the man knows his way around humorously tackling anything to an absurd degree. So putting Seinfeld in a director’s chair and letting him loose on some tweets is akin to giving your favorite musical artist an acoustic set to go wild.

While Jerry Seinfeld the director took details like Unfrosted’s crazy spoilery cameos seriously, this rapid-fire Q&A session plays to the strengths of Jerry Seinfeld the stand-up comedian. Some of the questions are valid complaints, while others come from a more picky mindset, with one query being the star of the show.

In my opinion, these are the three best Question/Answer pairings from the clips shown above:

Q: "What's going on here? When I was a kid, Pop-Tarts looked exactly like they did on the box." A: Yeah, and the world looked like it imagined in your head. Snap out of it! Reality sucks!

Q: "Why are you saying the Crazy Berry is 'limited edition' for nearly 20 years? Doesn't sound limited to me." A: It is limited. It's limited to how many we can sell.

Q: “Quick question: are Pop-Tarts calzones?” A: I could see that, 'cause a calzone is a fantastic doughy envelope with the cheese inside, and the Pop-Tart is a pastry with the jelly or something inside. So yes, it is calzone-ish.

But of course, I did say that this quick Pop-Tart based laugh fest was almost as good as watching Unfrosted itself. And that’s not a knock against Jerry Seinfeld in any way, as the only thing missing from this lightning round on the topic is a mention of the limited edition Spider-Man-branded “Spidey-Berry” flavor that appeared to promote the 2002 movie.

With that caveat in play, I just think watching Unfrosted is a better experience because you’re getting more of this humor, with a top-flight cast, in an insane send-up of the Space Race. So metaphorically, I’m suggesting you eat both Pop-Tarts from the package, rather than just eat one and save the other for the fifth of never.

