Vikings: Valhalla Season 2: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Netflix TV Show

Considering how much love people have for Vikings, which gathered a very devoted fanbase during its six seasons on History, it came as no surprise when the sequel spinoff to that hit, Vikings: Valhalla , took over the beloved franchise , came to Netflix as part of the 2022 TV schedule , and quickly became another historical fan favorite. The drama delivered tons of action throughout its eight episodes, and the Vikings: Valhalla Season 1 ending offered viewers a number of twists and shocking double crosses to keep us invested in what might come next.

This begs the question, though… what will come next? Is Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 guaranteed? Will the cast return? When might we expect to see it? Is Leif going to be even more dangerous this time around? Well, we have answers to those questions and more for you right now!

Vikings: Valhalla Has Been Renewed For Season 2

Luckily, all of the fans who’ve been mulling over a number of questions that Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 needs to answer after that blockbuster freshman outing need not worry that they’ll never have those queries resolved. Netflix announced back in early March, just a few days after Season 1 premiered, that Harald, Freydis, Leif, Queen Emma, and the rest of the plotting, fighting Valhalla gang would return for another set of episodes, with Season 3 already given the greenlight, as well. And, the good news just keeps coming!

Season 2 Filmed In 2021 And Production Wrapped In November

That’s right, folks! Not only is Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 definitely coming our way, but Netflix confirmed in its renewal announcement that the second set of episodes had already filmed in 2021. Vikings: Valhalla stunt performer Caroline Simonnet took to her Instagram in early November, and let her followers know that filming on the “EPIC” second season had wrapped production in Ireland.

Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 Is Expected To Air In 2023

As you might expect, the slight bit of bad news is that the streaming giant simply isn’t going to burn through two seasons of Vikings: Valhalla as part of the 2022 Netflix TV schedule . Oh, no, friends. They’re going to make us wait a bit longer, as the upcoming season isn’t expected to debut until 2023.

In February of 2022, series creator/writer/showrunner Jeb Stuart revealed to Digital Spy that he was in the process of finishing up the editing process for the Season 2 finale, adding that he was “dying to get it out there.” So, at the very least, it sounds like Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 will be more than complete in time for a 2023 premiere, and we might actually not have to wait more than a year to get all of the new adventures into our thirsty eyeballs. (Ewwww… my apologies.)

Most Of The Main Cast Is Expected To Return, And There Might Be One New Player

Viewers who loved the way the Vikings: Valhalla cast brought their frequently scheming characters to life and interacted with one another are definitely in luck. The main cast is expected to return for the new season, meaning that we’ll get more of Leo Suter (Harald), Frida Gustavsson (Freydis), Sam Corlett (Leif), Bradley Freegard (King Canute), Pollyanna McIntosh (Queen Ælfgifu), Jóhannes Jóhannesson (Olaf), Laura Berlin (Queen Emma), David Oakes (Godwin), and other favorites in Season 2 of the well-reviewed hit .

As you might imagine, though, it’s unlikely we’ll see stars like Caroline Henderson (who played Jarl Haakon), Lujza Richter (Leif’s hard-fighting love, Liv), Asbjørn Krogh Nissen (Jarl Kåre), or Louis Davison (Prince Edmund), as their characters did not make it out of the first season of battles and treacherous machinations alive.

But! There does seem to be at least one, very important new player on the horizon for Vikings: Valhalla. In early May of 2022, Deadline reported that Florian Munteanu, who’s best known for playing Viktor Drago in Creed II and Razor Fist in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, had been added to the cast. However, it’s not completely clear if Munteanu (who can currently be seen in The Contractor with Chris Pine, and will soon be on the big screen as Krieg in the highly anticipated Borderlands adaptation) is on board for Season 2, the following season, or, possibly, both installments. Either way, Munteanu is set to portray another of Valhalla’s real life characters, general of the Byzantine Empire, George Maniakes.

We’re Going To See “Old Testament Leif” In Season 2

As fans will probably recall, while Leif was excellent in battle, the Vikings: Valhalla character was quite kind and gentle when away from a fight. But, when Liv was cut down by Olaf right in front of him in the emotional finale , that appeared to change. As star Sam Corlett explained to TV Guide :

Throughout the season he feels a lot of the responsibility for these lives. A lot of them get lost, and towards the end, he has a beautiful relationship with Liv, who passes away in his arms. There's a deep sense of grief. There's a deep sense of shame. That comes out in a very fierce, violent, and primal way.

And, it sounds like viewers who were wondering if we’d see Leif become more like his dangerous father, permanently, after that shocking loss were on to something. Jeb Stuart told the outlet:

As Leif says to Liv at one point, 'There's this dark part of me that I keep kind of under wraps,' and as long as she's in his world, he's able to move forward. When she's violently taken out of his world by Olaf, I think that the inner Erik the Red is coming out. We call that sort of the Old Testament Leif, and you'll see that in Season 2.

Oh, boy. I’m sorry for Leif, but, honestly? I cannot wait!

The Vikings Will “Explore” More In Season 2

Though we did see (or hear about) many of our favorite characters’ travels in Season 1, with some of the crew heading to England and taking down that famous bridge, Stuart revealed that Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 will see them go even further. He told Newsweek :

I think in Season 2, [viewers] will see the Vikings sort of thrust out of Scandinavia, which is a very interesting piece. We know that the Vikings traveled…They were great traders…So you can probably guess that my Vikings are going to get on their boats and explore a little bit.

It sounds like Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 is shaping up to be yet another thrilling ride filled with a number of surprises for those who tune in, and you can bet I’ll be one of them as soon as the new season hits Netflix!