Jenna Ortega Wore A Rose-Colored Gown That Totally Reminds Me Of Rachel Zegler's Blood Red Snow White Method Dressing

Stunning looks from two stunning stars!

Jenna Ortega wearing red on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/ Rachel Zegler also wearing red on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (side by side image)
Nobody captures cool girl style like Jenna Ortega. Her edgy, gothic-inspired fashion often takes elements of early 2000s culture while giving it a Gen Z twist, making her look totally unique. But this time she seems to be taking a page out of another It-Girl’s play book. Her latest vampy look appeared reminiscent of some of the looks fellow actress Rachel Zegler has been rocking on the Snow White press tour, and honestly I’m just loving all the red.

Jenna Ortega recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss her new A24 film, Death Of A Unicorn, and to chat with the host about some other upcoming project she has coming down the pike, like Season 2 of Wednesday. She looked absolutely stunning on the show, wearing a blood-red stained dress with a subtle rosette pattern. You can see the look below in an Instagram digital bit from The Late Show:

The minidress in question is from Oscar de la Renta’s Fall 2025 collection, and is the perfect choice for Ortega. It’s sleek and elegant with a little bit of edge, which is exactly the actress’s vibe. However, I could’ve also seen this look on Zegler as well, who has been wearing a lot of red, rosette patterns to invoke Snow White as she promotes the film. For example, she wore a red Carolina Herrera jumpsuit with a floral detail while promoting the film in Spain, and her bold crimson Richard Quinn dress she wore to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! was nothing short of memorable.

These actresses share more than a sense of style. They are both coming from a new generation of Hollywood stars, who are leading big tentpole films and buzzy TV shows. Zegler is currently in the thick of promoting Snow White, but soon she will return to the theater with the West End revival of Evita. Ortega also will be on everyone’s mind once press for Wednesday starts ramping up, and she has a number of film projects that are heading to the big screen soon. These are two very successful women, who’s careers are just getting started, and they seem to be doing everything in the chicest way possible.

Snow White (Rachel Zegler) confronts the queen in Snow White

Maybe Snow White-core is about to become the new trend, like how everyone was rocking Barbie-core fashion after the Barbie movie was released in 2023. I’m kind of hoping it catches on, as this color seems to look great on everyone, making a statement and being ever so glamorous. Both of these stars have different aesthetics, but they both are absolutely rocking these blood red looks and it compliments both of their features. It’s hard to say who wore it best when both of them look so incredible.

You can see Jenna Ortega in Death of a Unicorn, which hits theaters on March 28th 2025. You can also see Rachel Zegler in the Disney live-action remake film, Snow White, which is currently in theaters nationwide. For more information on other exciting movies heading to cinemas this year, make sure to consult our 2025 movie release schedule.

