Sydney Sweeney Doesn't Wear Red Often, But Her Gorgeous Red Dress Is Giving Me All The Valentine's Day Vibes

Sydney Sweeney’s style continues to make headlines for its dreaminess. Case and point, she wowed in wintry white at the 75th Berlin Film Festival . Then, as the seasons changed, her spring break ethereal string bikini look made the internet go wild. Now, here we are again, with another great fashion moment. But this time, the 27-year-old pulled off a surprise red that screams romantic Valentine's Day vibes.

Sweeney’s amazing garment was made custom for her by Vera Wang for the premiere of Echo Valley in NYC (which drops on the 2025 movie schedule on June 6). The charming red featherweight faille gown makes me want to drop everything and start a marathon of the best rom-coms with a box of chocolates by my side.

However, it gets better; ahead of her gorgeous Molly Dickson-styled appearance on the Apple TV+ carpet, her hair stylist, Glen ‘Coco’ Oropeza, shared a quick video of her on his Instagram. And let me tell you, the look is even more stunning with some movement. Take a look for yourself below:

Sweeney wore red over the holidays , and occasionally rocks the color. However, it's not often, and this look specifically truly is next-level. Wang’s airy but structured draped peplum design is made with Italian silk and fitted with a flared crumbcatcher neckline–making for a wildly dreamy look. Let's not forget the simple but darling Kiwat diamond studs!

Though I may be feeling the candy heart feels from this number, it’s also got me thinking about the darker movie Sweeney's promoting that will soon be available for those with an Apple TV+ subscription.

There are some bits to know before explaining why this dress got me thinking about Echo Valley. First, the original thriller is quite the opposite of all things romantic. (You can glean this from the trailer–no spoilers) Second, Sweeney’s character gets into a domestic dispute with her partner and ends up killing him. From there, the trailer ramps up in twists and turns with plenty of edge-of-your-seat material.

With all of that said, the voluminous, bold crimson red showstopper adds to my feelings that this show seems to promise a lot.

Plus, I can't help but wonder if there's a sprinkle of method-dressing going on here. In the trailer, the Handmaid’s Tale actress has blood on her right out of the gate, and likely more to come, which could explain the choice of color easily. As for the body and structure of the ball gown, there is a lot of drama going on, which the teaser also outwardly showcases. However, that's simply my interpretation.