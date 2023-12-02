Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 Finally Made Me Excited About The Holiday Season And I Need To Talk About It

In November, I usually find my holiday spirit. I turn on my favorite holiday programming with the hope of increasing my excitement for the season. However, this year, I haven’t indulged in my holiday favorites yet, but, unexpectedly, watching Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 made my heart grow two sizes.

I enjoyed the last two episodes of Virgin River Season 5 but I wouldn’t put them anywhere near the level of the best Christmas movies of all time. However, they reminded me of what makes holiday movies and TV shows so special. Virgin River Season 5 Part 1 tackled some heavy topics, such as Mel’s (Alexandra Breckenridge) heartbreaking storyline , but the second half offers a welcomed change with less intensity.

There are a few reasons why Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 helped ignite my love of holiday movies and shows. That includes the Christmas decoration battle.

Warning Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 Spoilers Ahead. Proceed with caution

The Episodes Feel Like An Ode To Family (Both Biological And Found)

Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 deals a lot with Mel’s search for her father. She meets him but he doesn’t exactly offer the most welcoming response. He later changes his tune. However, it reminds Mel (and the viewers) that family can be whoever you want it to be. Mel profoundly mentions only wanting to focus on those who want her in their lives. She’s found a great family with the Virgin River residents.

We see many heartwarming found family moments throughout the episodes, including Mel asking Doc (Tim Matheson) to walk her down the aisle. Virgin River shows that family can go beyond just blood and DNA. Nevertheless, it also shows many heartwarming moments between spouses, siblings, and birth parents.

Overall, Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 reminded me how effortlessly the best holiday family movies showcase the power of family. They’re all complicated, but the holidays can bring out the best in them.

It Has An Abundance Of Holiday Cheer

After seeing these episodes, I wondered about Netflix’s music licensing budget. It seems like the company poured quite a bit of money into licensing music for these episodes. Many of my favorite classic Christmas songs play throughout. Virgin River’s festive mood starts with the music but ventures beyond that. The town’s community engages in many standard Christmas activities, such as the Christmas decorating competition. They also have a holiday play, ice skating, and much more. Virgin River captures the feel of what I assume small-town Christmases are like, at least according to television and movies.

Though I don’t personally engage in things such as decoration competitions and holiday plays, it made me think of my holiday traditions. No one celebrates the holidays in the same way, but most people understand the impact and importance of traditions. The final episodes of Virgin River Season 5 emphasize the special nature of holiday rituals.

Some Of The Romantic Moments Could Rival Hallmark

Virgin River often ends relationships and starts new ones. By the end of Virgin River Season 4, so many couples changed their relationship status to “it’s complicated.” By the end of the first part of Season 5, we had several new couples (including my new favorite one ), and the unfortunate end of a few. The second part continues to complicate relationships. However, it also allows some of them to grow even stronger. Doc and Hope (Annette O'Toole) are one of those couples who improve their bond with each new episode.

Hallmark has plenty of great timeless movies, but Doc and Hope’s decision to renew their vows may rank high on the cheesy but heartwarming scale. I got so much joy watching them act giddy and youthful about the idea of renewing their vows. Virgin River excels at showing older couples so in love even decades into their marriage and romance. Additionally, Jack (Martin Henderson) and Brie’s (Zibby Allen) mom being so infatuated with her new boyfriend proves that finding love is exciting at any age.

I’ll admit I didn’t know if Denny (Kai Bradbury) and Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) should have a child right now. However, the final episodes convinced me that they were mature and grounded enough for parenthood. It involves deep love and devotion to want to have children with someone.

I always enjoy my holiday programming with some romance. Virgin River gives that to me in abundance.

It’s Sweet, Lighthearted Fun

Christmas romantic comedies are some of my favorite holiday movies to watch. They’re so fun and void of real problems. I want that level of ease and relaxation when watching all holiday programming. Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 isn’t without drama, but it focuses on keeping things light. Most of the things that happen in the second half of the season aren’t earth-shattering (except for maybe a few events).

They aren’t going to kill the holiday mood. We won’t end up crying, raging, or writing angry letters to the writers. These episodes keep us feeling the holiday spirit all the way through.

Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 Reminded me Of The Comfort Of Holiday Movies

I can’t recall any other Christmas shows or movies that I have seen that involve a search for a biological father, or a young couple preparing to tell their parents about an unexpected pregnancy, but Virgin River captures the feel of some of my favorite comforting holiday movies.

These mood-boosting movies exist in worlds where good things happen all the time. All troubles float away by the end. These films believe that the holidays bring real magic and happy endings are in abundance. Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 encapsulates this vibe.

Yeah, the Virgin River community lost a lot, but they still have each other. The warmth of community and family makes all troubles irrelevant during the holidays.

It Ends With A Look To The Future

Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 doesn’t celebrate the New Year but it spiritually does. The season ends by opening the door to a lot of interesting potential stories in Virgin River Season 6. The first half gave us a lot of unanswered questions and the second half answered many of them. These resolutions introduce extensions to the original problems and add new things to worry about.

It feels like a metaphoric ending of one year to start a new one. This is typical of season finales but it feels extra relevant with the holiday themes.

I enjoyed Virgin River Season 5 and now can’t wait for the next season. Also, now I can’t get those holiday songs out of my head, so it truly feels like the holidays now.