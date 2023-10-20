Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris: 6 Things To Know Before You Watch The Netflix Documentary

Netflix just released the new documentary, Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris, and no, it’s not about the friendly neighborhood web-slinger that has been a part of some of the best Marvel movies . Instead, this riveting crime doc explores the life and exploits of the notorious French thief who pulled off one of the most unlikely art heists of the 21st century.

If you’re interested in watching the new addition to Netflix , there are a few things you’ll probably want to know before you make the dive. Here are six things to know before you watch Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris, including its story, presentation, and other details to keep in mind.

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man Of Paris Chronicles An Improbable Art Heist

The vast majority of Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man Of Paris chronicles is primarily spent chronicling one of the most successful and art heists of the 21st century. Throughout the documentary, the viewer gets to see how Tomic broke into the Museum of Modern Art in Paris and stole not one priceless painting, but five world-famous pieces of art with relative ease. From the painstaking planning to the execution to the highly-publicized investigation to track down the missing masterpieces by Picasso, Braque, Matisse, Léger and Modigliani (worth north of $100 million), there’s a lot going on.

The Documentary Includes Extensive Interviews With The Prolific Thief

The documentary is primarily told from Vjeran Tomic’s point of view, as the prolific thief sits down for extensive interviews where he breaks down every detail about the planning and execution of the heist. Tomic spares no detail when discussing the 2010 heist. These in-depth chats with the “Spider-Man of Paris” aren’t the only interviews in the 2023 Netflix original , however, as security officials at the museum, investigators, and other interested parties all add context to the story.

The Spider-Man Of Paris Is In French, But An English Dub And Subtitles Are Available

Many of the great crime shows and movies on Netflix are presented in a language besides English, with Lupin and Money Heist quickly coming to mind. That is the same for Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man Of Paris, which is in French. However, there are subtitles as well as the ability to watch an English dub of the true crime documentary if that’s your thing.

The Spider-Man Of Paris Explores Vjeran Tomic's Other Exploits And The Creation Of His Nickname

The documentary also goes into Vjeran Tomic’s upbringing and the various exploits that earned him the “Spider-Man of Paris” moniker. Recreations of several of his robberies, which saw him scale buildings and break into Parisian apartments through unlocked balconies and windows, are combined with his interviews from his victims to create an enlightening and exhilarating experience.

The Documentary Is Around An Hour-And-A-Half Long

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man Of Paris won’t take all that long to watch as it’s just under 90-minutes in length. From the opening shot to the end credits, the documentary is a fast-faced examination of a master thief and his greatest crimes.

The Spider-Man Of Paris Is Rated TV-14

Though the documentary centers on several crimes, it doesn’t feature any graphic violence (Tomic claims several times he never physically hurt anyone), and you won’t find it on the list of sexually explicit Netflix movies . That being said, it is still rated TV-14 due to the language that’s present throughout. But again, it’s nothing too severe.

If all of this sounds like it’s up your alley, you should totally check out Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man Of Paris, which is currently streaming for anyone with a Netflix subscription .