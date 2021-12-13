11 Great Shows Like Money Heist And How To Watch Them

Netflix’s hit series Money Heist said adios in December 2021. After Netflix released the final part of the series, viewers got the answer to whether or not the final episodes added to the list of saddest deaths and more. The bank-robbing drama is one of the most exciting 2021 Netflix TV series , so many have probably already binge-watched the entire series and now need more shows like Money Heist in their TV series queue.

This has been one of those rare shows that achieved massive international success and gained a dedicated fan base. Some fans might think that there truly are no shows like Money Heist, but we have a few suggestions for TV series that could keep you occupied until the next chapter .

Snatch

Based on Guy Ritchie’s film of the same name, Snatch is a Crackle original series about a group of young criminals. Luke Pasqualino plays Albert Hill, a hustler trying to live up to his father’s crime legacy. Snatch also stars Lucien Laviscount, Phoebe Dynevor, and Rupert Grint, who also acts as an executive producer on the show.

Snatch and Money Heist involve a team of criminals and a major heist (or several) each season. The series have very different tones, but they share in their heist strategizing nature, and the core idea of a found family. They also share in having Ursula Corbero involved. She played a recurring character in Snatch Season 2.

Stream Snatch on Crackle.

Buy Snatch on Amazon.

Heist

Heist is a documentary series that explores a couple of real-life, well-known major heists in history. The stories are told in several parts with the real-life people involved telling their side of events (usually through actors). It also includes interviews with others related or involved with the subjects, and dramatizations of the events.

Heist is a Netflix docu-series , so you can stream it right after you finish the popular drama. Money Heist depicts a fictionalized heist that may have sparked your interest in knowing what happens before and after such a real-life event. Netflix also has a similar series called This is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist, that focuses specifically on great art robberies. You can stream Heist and Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist back-to-back to make it a full night of heist docu-series.

Stream Heist on Netflix.

Vis A Vis/Locked Up

Vis a Vis (titled Locked Up on Netflix) tells the story of the prisoners and employees at an all-women’s prison. It starts with Macarena (Maggie Civantos) being incarcerated and depicts her first day, and evolution, as Vis a Vis progresses.

Vis a Vis is another series co-created by Álex Pina. Of his series on Netflix, this one shares the most with Money Heist, not exactly in storyline but in spirit. It highlights complex villains and dubious heroes. Vis a Vis features a couple of actors who also appear in Money Heist and at the center, both Vis a Vis and Money Heist are about trying to survive or bring down oppressive systems.

Stream Locked Up on Netflix.

Prison Break

Prison Break aired from 2005 to 2009 on Fox, then it had a revival in 2017. It begins with Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) trying to execute an elaborate plan to help him and his brother, Lincoln (Dominic Purcell), escape from prison.

Prison Break was one of Fox’s most buzzed-about series during its initial run. It created such a sensation because every week, viewers tuned in to watch more of Michael’s master plan unfold. They wanted to see if he could achieve the nearly impossible: escape prison. Money Heist has a similar appeal. Every new chapter, fans want to see if they could really rob the Royal Mint of Spain or the Bank of Spain. Both shows also have extremely persuasive leaders.

Stream Prison Break on Hulu.

Buy Prison Break on Amazon.

Lupin

Lupin is a French TV series available on Netflix. It follows Assane (Omar Sy) as he takes inspiration from the Arsene Lupin books by Maurice LeBlanc. He uses the books to figure out how to conduct heists and get out of various situations. It starts with a heist, but then becomes a story of redeeming someone’s name. Lupin has already streamed two parts on Netflix, with a Part 3 coming soon.

I like to believe there is a world where Assane and The Professor (Alvaro Morte) bicker as they develop plans. Money Heist and Lupin feel like not-so-distant cousins. They’re both huge international shows with male leaders who engage in criminal activity, but have hearts of gold.

Stream Lupin on Netflix.

Who Killed Sara?



Who Killed Sara? is another huge international Netflix TV show. This one surrounds Alex Guzman (Manolo Cardona), a man manipulated into going to prison for the murder of his sister, Sara (Ximena Lamadrid). Eighteen years later, he’s released from prison and seeks revenge for her death, and to find out who really killed her.

Being Spanish-language hit TV shows may seem like the only thing Who Killed Sara? and Money Heist have in common, but they share many similarities. The most obvious being that they both build on a mystery with each episode. For Money Heist, it’s how the puzzle pieces will fall into place for the heist, and for Who Killed Sara?, it’s obviously the mystery of who killed Sara. Both shows are also crime dramas where the lines often blur between right and wrong.

Stream Who Killed Sara? on Netflix.

24

24 is another Fox TV show that aired for several years and then got a revival years later. It also had several spin-off series, including 24: Legacy . 24 follows Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland), a member of the Counter Terrorist Unit, as he often only has 24-hours to stop some form of terrorist attack on the United States of America.

24 and Money Heist both get your heart pulsing from the start. Jack Bauer and The Professor are both these iconic characters who, even if you don’t watch the shows, you know that they're are badasses for some reason or another. Both shows are also kind of foils for one another. 24 is supposed to be about the law and FBI trying to stop characters like the protagonists on Money Heist. Though the Money Heist characters aren’t terrorists, I'm sure the governments in both series would see them as a form of domestic terrorists.

Stream 24 on Hulu.

Buy 24 on Amazon.

Bodyguard

Richard Madden stars as David Budd, an Afghanistan war veteran in London who becomes the bodyguard of Home Secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes). It’s a suspense series that deals with a man suffering from PTSD and working for a government he doesn’t trust.

Bodyguard is full of twists, surprises, and life or death situations. Viewers are constantly on edge as they watch David navigate one deadly situation after another, while he remains conflicted about his loyalties. Money Heist and Bodyguard share in their non-stop thrills and exploration of the various problems with their country’s government.

Stream Bodyguard on Netflix.

Sky Rojo

Sky Rojo is another Álex Pina addition to this list. It currently has two parts on Netflix, with a final part coming in 2022, and follows three prostitutes as they wage a war against their pimp and his men. It’s very much a pulp series with over-the-top scenes, car chases, and plenty of craziness that leads to a lot of questions .

Underneath all the action, Sky Rojo is a story about human trafficking and abuse against women. It very much has deeper messages weaved into the intense war going on between the prostitutes and pimp. It’s similar to Money Heist in that it isn’t just an action adventure show, it’s also making very clear commentary and statements about certain parts of society. They also have some of the same cast members, as Miguel Angel Silvestre (Rene in Money Heist), has a major role in Sky Rojo, while Jose Manuel Poga, (Money Heist's Gandia), has a recurring part.

Stream Sky Rojo on Netflix.

Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad aired from 2008 to 2013. It followed a high school chemistry teacher named Walter White (Bryan Cranston) who teams up with a former student, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), to sell crystal meth to help him provide for his family after his impending death.

Breaking Bad puts Walter and Jesse in a lot of difficult situations that they then have to figure their way out of. This is a major part of Money Heist’s DNA, trying to survive and adapt to dangerous situations. An interesting note about the two series is that as Breaking Bad continued, Walter became more and more corrupt, whereas The Professor and his crew manage to stick by their own sense of moral compass. The shows could be interesting to watch together for a character study of morality and crime.

Stream Breaking Bad on Netflix.

Buy Breaking Bad on Amazon.

White Lines

White Lines is another Álex Pina series; he created it and was one of the executive producers. It only lasted one season on Netflix and has ten episodes. White Lines follows Zoe (Laura Haddock), who discovers that her brother, who disappeared 20-years ago, was murdered. She then sets off to Ibiza to solve the crime.

White Lines shares more in common with Who Killed Sara? than Money Heist, but it has some of Pina’s signature touches, like an elaborate crime world, characters whose pasts are slowly revealed, and plenty of intense drama that builds as the show continues. It’s one of Pina’s shortest series on Netflix, so White Lines is good for a quick binge.

Stream White Lines on Netflix.

These are just several great shows like Money Heist that you can stream or buy online. If you still aren’t ready to say goodbye to the Money Heist crew, Netflix also has plenty of specials available, like Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin.